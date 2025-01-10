Celebrity marriages in Splitsville – all the couples leaving their long-term relationships from Richard Hammond to Hugh Bonneville

A number of celebrity marriages have hit the rocks recently, including several long-term marriages that are in the limelight.

Here is a run down on all the famous husbands or wives walking away from their other halves…

Celebrity marriages: Stars who are calling off their long-term marriages

Probably most notably for British TV lovers, one of the telly box’s most popular couples announced their split early last year.

Yep, you guessed it – none other than This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford called it quits after 14 years of marriage and 27 years together.

The former couple, who share son Jack, announced their split back in May and Eamonn has since moved on with a younger partner, Katie Alexander.

A spokesperson for the pair said at the time: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Since then, rumours have swirled over why they separated. Reports have also speculated that it was due to Eamonn’s ill health and Ruth’s consequential caring of the star.

Eamonn and Ruth were together for almost 30 years (Credit: ITV)

Gogglebox’s Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb shared back in April that they were calling off their marriage after six years together. Despite their shock split, the two TV stars continue to work and live together.

They have also assured fans that they are still close friends, despite Stephen quickly moving on to try and find love again on Celebs Go Dating – a move that Daniel insisted that he supported.

Their divorce came after they “grew apart”.

Former Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel divorced after six years of marriage (Credit: Channel 4)

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

Hollywood stars Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen shared they were splitting in a joint statement posted to social media in April 2024.

The pair, who were together for two decades, stated: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage.

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.”

They concluded: “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The former couple share three children: Olive, Elula and Montgomery.

Sacha and Isla share three children (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont

April 2024 appeared to a tough time for celebrity marriages. Again in April, 8 out of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson announced his split from his wife and fellow comedian Lucy Beaumont, after nine years of marriage.

They shared in a joint statement at the time: “After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

“As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.”

Jon and Lucy shared their split early last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove/ SplashNews.com)

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee for 27 years and shares two children with her, Oscar and Ava.

The couple announced their split in September 2023, in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE.

They said at the time: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They concluded the statement with: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Hugh is since said to have moved on with American actress Sutton Foster.

Hugh and Deborra met on set of the Australian TV series Correlli (Credit: Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com)

Richard Hammond and wife Mindy

Richard Hammond and his wife of 28 years, Mindy, shared just yesterday (January 9) that they are going their separate ways. The pair share two children: Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22. They wed in 2002.

In a statement shared to X, Richard detailed: “A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.

“Our marriage is coming to end, but we’ve had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other’s lives and are proud of the family we created.

“We won’t be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy.”

Richard and Mindy were together for almost three decades (Credit: SplashNews.com / FameFlynet.uk.com)

Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus

Martine McCutcheon has shared regular updates to social media since her split from husband Jack McManus.

The Love Actually star had been married to Jack for 12 years.

Martine shared her split in August. She told fans at the time: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.”

Martine and Jack were wed for 12 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shock ends to celebrity marriages: Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams

Downton Abbey favourite Hugh Bonneville called off his marriage to wife Lulu back in October 2023. It was a decision that shocked fans.

Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams tied the knot back in 1998. The pair share a son together Felix, 25. The abrupt end of their marriage reportedly left Lulu “incredibly emotional”.

A source alleged to MailOnline at the time: “She got incredibly emotional talking about the break-up.” Meanwhile, another source said: “It’s clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing.”

Hugh and Lulu separated in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The publication also reported how a spokesperson for Hugh confirmed that the couple had separated.

More recently, Hugh was pictured with new girlfriend Claire Rankin, 53.

The Sun also reported that Hugh even took Claire to Buckingham Palace for an event hosted by Queen Camilla in February 2024.

