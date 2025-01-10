Inside Richard Hammond’s split from wife Mindy – her ‘last chance’ warning, his ‘attempts to rekindle’ and their ‘battle for £7m home’

Richard Hammond shocked fans this week when he announced his split from his wife Mindy.

TV presenter Richard and Mindy first got together back in 1995 when they met each other while working at PR firm in London. The pair tied the knot in 2002 and share daughters Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22.

However, this week it was announced that Richard and Mindy were separating after 28 years together.

But what did Mindy previously warn Richard about before their split? And how does Richard reportedly feel about it all?

Their split was confirmed this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard Hammond ‘tried to rekindle things’ with wife

This week, presenter Richard took to X to share the news of his split from Mindy, revealing that despite their separation they will “always be in each other’s lives”.

He also recalled how they spent Christmas together as a family. He added: “We will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.”

However, according to an insider, Richard has reportedly tried to “rekindle” things with Mindy.

“Richard is very upset about all this. It seems he has tried hard to rekindle the relationship but to no avail,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “There is no speculation that any third party is involved.”

His wife issued him a stern warning years before their split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard warned ‘three strikes and you’re out’

Richard was previously warned by Mindy that he was on his ‘last chance’ eight years before their split was announced.

In 2017, Richard suffered his second near-fatal accident while filming Amazon’s The Grand Tour TV show.

Racing a concept car in Switzerland, Richard lost control of his vehicle after crossing the finishing line and the car ended upside down.

Luckily, it was not as serious as his previous crash – but Richard dreaded telling Mindy he was in another accident.

“I said: ‘Mindy, I’m really sorry, but I’ve done it again. Please don’t worry. My head is not damaged. I am all okay – only a few broken bits that will mend.’ It was pretty grim,” he previously said, as The Sun reports.

What’s more, Mindy even joked and told him that it was a case of “third strike and you’re out”.

Richard and wife ‘battling for £7m home’

Reports also claim that Mindy has asked to keep their reported £7 million Bollitree Castle estate as part of their split settlement.

Mindy and Richard bought their home, the Grade-II listed Bollitree Castle, in 2008 and their daughter Izzy is said to still live at the property.

According to The Sun, Richard is said to be residing at a rented property in a nearby village. Before this, it’s been reported he was sleeping in a converted barn on his family’s castle estate.

Richard and Mindy’s Grade II-listed property home reportedly has 20 acres of land, six bedrooms and a swimming pool.

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

