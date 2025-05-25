Celebrity Big Brother star Angellica Bell has opened up on a clumsy accident that resulted in there being blood “everywhere”.

The star, 49, revealed all in a new interview, where she also teased some “exciting” upcoming TV projects.

Angellica hurt herself out with Alan Carr (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Celebrity Big Brother star Angellica Bell on painful accident

During a new interview with OK! magazine, Angellica revealed that she injured herself in a bizarre manner whilst at the cinema with Alan Carr.

In the interview, CBB star Angellica said that she cries with laughter when with Alan, and they have some “fun times” together.

However, one outing left The One Show star with a bloodied face.

“Alan and I went to the cinema one time and he’s like, ‘We’re gonna leave before the lights go up’ because he gets mobbed wherever he goes,” she said.

“We get up when it’s still dark, and he goes, ‘Come on, come on’. I fell over a footrest and smashed my mouth. I had blood everywhere. Being his friend is a danger to my health!” she then said.

Angellica teases future TV projects

Elsewhere in the interview, Angellica revealed that she’s in talks for some new shows.

“I’ve had some development meetings for some shows. Watch this space! It’s a really exciting moment for me. I can’t wait to see what happens next. I want to be a guest on panel shows. Before, I might not have been at the forefront of people’s minds to do that, but now I am,” she said.

She was also asked if she would do Strictly after showing off her dancing while in the CBB house.

The star replied saying she’d “wouldn’t mind” doing the show, but maybe just the Christmas special, adding she’d be “petrified”.

Angellica left the Martin Lewis Money Show in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Angellica Bell talks ‘sad’ way Martin Leiws Money Show exit took place

Between 2017 and 2023, Angellica co-presented the Martin Lewis Money Show alongside the show’s star, Martin Lewis.

However, in 2023, she was axed from the series. Producers later claimed that her departure was due to the fact that she was going to be joining Channel 5 rival show, Shop Smart, Save Money.

Angellica found out just days before filming that she was no longer needed.

In an interview with The Sun earlier this month, Angellica admitted that being axed from the show had “hurt” her.

“I think I was hurt because it wasn’t my fault. You work with people, you go through so much and build up bonds, and when that’s gone, with no card, no thanks, it’s really hard,” she said.

“I’m a nobody in this business. I’m at the bottom of the food chain, so when it changed, it changed a lot for me, not just emotionally, but financially, too. When you love something – you love the show, the audience and the people who work on it – and then it’s gone. . . I was sad,” she then said.

“Things happen, things change. I respect the decision, but I think the way it was handled. . . People need to take care of people’s feelings,” she then added.

