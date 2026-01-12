Prince Harry’s ‘ex-lover’ Catherine Ommanney breaks silence on ‘nightmare’ arrest

Catherine Ommanney, who previously dated Prince Harry, has spoken publicly after what she described as a “nightmare” arrest while on holiday in Spain.

The former Real Housewives of DC star says the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding and insists she did nothing wrong.

The 53 year old reality television personality was arrested on suspicion of fraud while staying at a resort in Majorca. Reports claimed the issue related to an unpaid bill of around £500.

Ommanney has firmly rejected that suggestion. “The bill was paid,” she said.

Catherine has opened up about the scenario (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry’s former flame Catherine Ommanney speaks out after shock arrest in Majorca

According to reports, Ommanney allegedly ran up a €550 (£475) bill during a nine day stay at the three star Playas del Rey Hotel near Magaluf.

She was photographed leaving a court cell alongside a Civil Guard officer. It was later reported that she appeared before a judge in Palma, the Majorcan capital.

Speaking to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, Ommanney described the ordeal in detail.

“It was a clerical error, nothing more,” she said. “The bill was paid via a bank transfer – the hotel does not take credit cards – and Sunday was the worst day of my life. I certainly did not like being kept in a holiday cell. I will be seeking an apology through the justice system.”

Her lawyer reportedly told The Sun that they had not seen the reports and would not comment without authorisation.

Royal Insider has contacted Catherine Ommanney for comment.

Past links to Prince Harry resurface

Catherine Ommanney is known for having dated Prince Harry, who is married to Meghan Markle, in 2006. In November 2022, she spoke openly about the brief relationship after the Duke of Sussex referenced her in his memoir, Spare.

At the time, she told the Sun on Sunday that she felt he should not have mentioned her in the book. She also shared candid reflections on their time together.

Prince Harry allegedly had a brief romance with the reality star (Credit: Shutterstock)

“It was clear he wasn’t a virgin when we met. He was 21 and he was very sure of himself,” she went on to say. Catherine continued: “He was a great kisser and obviously knew what he was doing. He lifted me off the floor in a way that no man has ever done to me before or since. And Harry knew how to treat a woman. He was very giving, very passionate, lovely and a total gentleman,” she said.

Ommanney also claimed she gave Harry the nickname “baby”. She said it stemmed from his fondness for sucking on lollipops at the time.

Catherine Ommanney on Prince Harry fling

“I do believe he enjoyed my company, because I’m a little bit older and wiser and not like the 20 year olds or whatever he had been hanging out with,” she said. “I had the patience to listen to what he said and give him some advice on life.

“Harry was surrounded by young women that would throw themselves at him and I think he was searching for something deeper and more meaningful with someone wiser. That’s maybe why he found me attractive. I didn’t realise what the age gap was because it wasn’t important to me.”

The pair were said to be seeing each other when Harry was 21 and Ommanney was 34. The relationship later fizzled out after a handful of meetings.

However, Ommanney has previously said they remained on friendly terms and briefly crossed paths again in 2009 at a polo match.

