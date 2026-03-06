Out of the bag! Cat Deeley reveals career move away from This Morning following feverish speculation over recent absence

Cat Deeley has been supported by fans after revealing some exciting new career news away from This Morning.

Presenter Cat joined the ITV show in 2024 with Ben Shephard. Since then, the pair have become firm favourites with viewers.

In recent weeks though, Cat was notably absent from the show, with stars like Angela Scanlon stepping in to co-host with Ben.

But now, Cat has updated fans with some major career news, revealing her new collection with fashion brand Frasers, formerly known as House of Fraser.

Cat Deeley’s career news away from This Morning

On Thursday (March 6) Cat took to her Instagram and shared a video of her Frasers launch party.

The This Morning presenter is the face of its 2026 spring campaign and has curated an edit of 100 pieces, including womenswear, footwear, accessories, kids, home and beauty.

In the video, a stunning Cat can be seen chatting to guests while at a lush dinner party, including cocktails with Cat’s name on them.

As stylish as ever, Cat rocked a matching stripe suit to the occasion. The telly favourite wore her honey blonde locks in bouncy waves too.

She captioned the video: “Ice Ice baby!! @frasers put my name on an ice cube!!!!!! Celebrating My New Edit Launching on Monday!!”

Cat says it’s ‘pinch me moment’

And it didn’t take long for Cat’s fans and fellow showbiz pals to send their congratulations to Cat. One person wrote: “Can’t wait for this!”

Danni Minogue gushed: “Congratulations gorgeous.” A third chimed in: “It’s always nice to celebrate something positive and i bet you are super excited for it lol”.

Meanwhile talking about the collaboration with Frasers, Cat has said: “Working with Frasers on this edit was a very full circle ‘pinch me’ moment as my mother has been a House of Fraser (as it was called at the time) shopper since I was a little girl.

“It is a brand that resonates deeply with me and I am honoured to join the Frasers family with this collaboration.”

Cat’s This Morning absence

It comes after Cat was absent from This Morning last month for several days. Strictly star Angela Scanlon stepped in for two shows, as well as Alison Hammond.

And while Cat’s absence was not explained, Ben hinted she’d be off for a couple of days. He laughed that Angela would be his “play date” while Cat was away.

However, around the same time, it appeared that Cat was not even in the UK. The mum-of-two shared several Instagram Stories of her seemingly abroad.

One of those included her standing by a window overlooking a snowy cityscape filled with tall buildings. What’s more, the timestamp on the was marked 8:49 am – and notably, it showed EST, the Eastern Standard Time zone in North America.

In another clip shared to Instagram, Cat filmed herself getting ready after stepping out of the shower.

As she sipped her morning coffee and applied her makeup, she chose to soundtrack the video with Stateside, the hit track by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, teasing fans with the song choice.

Despite the musical hint, the TV star made it clear she isn’t actually in America.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Set Prep, before heading down to Hair and Makeup! Not Stateside but pretty close. There’s plenty of snow… what’s your guess?”

