Carrie Johnson shuts down pregnancy speculation as she posts baby bump picture online

Former Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson has shut down speculation about her being pregnant again after she posted a picture of her baby bump online.

The picture, which dates back to June 2023, is an old one – and not confirmation that Boris has bred again.

The pair welcomed their third child together, Frankie, in July.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie have three children together (Credit: SplashNews)

Carrie Johnson reflects on 2023 in Instagram post

Posting to her Instagram account, the former media consultant and wife of Boris Johnson shared her reflections on the year just gone.

The picture shows a heavily pregnant Carrie looking out of a window while wearing a dressing gown and underwear

In the accompanying caption, Carrie wrote: “2023. The year our dear Frankie arrived and we made the big move to the countryside.”

“Have made some wonderful new friends this year and have made some incredible memories with the kids. I don’t take any of it for granted. Not for a second,” she continued.

She went on: “Thank you to everyone who helped make it such a good one and to all my lovely followers on this thing.”

However, Carrie was keen that fans didn’t get the wrong idea about her pregnant belly.

Carrie isn’t pregnant again (Credit: SplashNews)

Carrie Johnson shuts down baby speculation

To avoid any confusion regarding the baby bump, Carrie wrote: “This photo was taken in June by @romybecker.photographer just a few days before Frankie arrived onto the scene, just in case you thought I might be pregnant again.”

This photo was taken in June just a few days before Frankie arrived onto the scene

She continued: “I plan to spend tonight with a Chinese takeaway on the sofa watching ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ on the box. I might toast midnight with a Baileys but equally I might be asleep by then. Bliss! Wishing you all a wonderful one, whatever you’re doing.”

