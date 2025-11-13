Caroline Flack’s ex Lewis Burton says he’s received ‘online abuse’ in rare statement over Disney documentary

Caroline Flack’s former boyfriend Lewis Burton has issued a rare public statement in response to Disney+’s new documentary, Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth.

Lewis, 33, didn’t take part in the emotional two-part series – producers confirmed he chose not to appear – but he’s now addressed the fallout.

He revealed he’s been hit with a surge of “online abuse” ever since it dropped. Lewis is claiming things have “gone too far” and that even his family have been targeted with hateful messages in the days since the documentary aired.

Caroline Flack’s former boyfriend Lewis Burton has broken his silence over the Disney+ documentary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lewis Burton issues statement over Caroline Flack documentary on Disney+

Lewis, who had been involved in an altercation with Caroline two months before she died, shared his statement on Instagram.

The message, which was typed in white writing with a black background, read: “Out of respect, I’ve chosen to remain silent. However, the false accusations and online abuse directed towards me and my family has gone too far.

“I had hoped it would never come to this, but I now have no choice but to clarify the situation and share the truth.”

Lewis Burton has not added anything further to his statement.

Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth looks at the TV star’s final months and days before she tragically died. It is led by Caroline’s mother Christine, but also features her best friend, agent and legal professionals.

Lewis is noticeably absent, although Disney+ insist he was asked to appear. At a screening for the show, Sophie Clayton-Payne, series producer, said: “We contacted as many people as possible.

“We contacted Lewis right from the beginning and we said, ‘We’d love to talk to you off-record just for research purposes to understand your perspective on everything’. We also invited him to take part in the series, on camera. He declined to take part.”

Lewis posted his statement on his Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram/ @mrlewisburton)

When did Lewis start dating Caroline?

Lewis had been in a relationship with Caroline Flack for less than a year when she died. They had met in the summer of 2019 and it was a whirlwind romance.

But in the documentary, the Love Island host’s best friend Mollie Grosberg says: “They had a really nice time together… until they didn’t.”

In December 2019, Caroline and Lewis had been out drinking. Disney+ viewers hear how he had fallen asleep when Caroline saw a text on his phone. Her mum Christine says: “She said Lewis fell asleep but then his phone went. She picked the phone up and discovered texts on it from another woman.”

Mollie says Caroline had tried to wake Lewis, saying: “She hit him with her phone, he stood up, she was shouting, he was screaming and his head was bleeding.”

Much to her horror, Lewis told Caroline he would be calling the police. She self-harmed her wrists with glass and was taken to hospital. After receiving treatment for 12 hours, Caroline was then taken to the police station.

When did Caroline Flack die?

Caroline was later charged with assaulting Lewis. It was said in court she had hit him with a lamp, although her solicitor, Paul Morris, tells Disney+ viewers: “There was no compelling or direct evidence that anyone had been hit with a lamp.”

Lewis did not want Caroline to be prosecuted.

But the Crown Prosecution Service continued with the charges. Caroline died on February 15, 2020 – the day after discovering she would be prosecuted. An inquest later ruled her death was the result of suicide.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

Caroline tragically died in February 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lewis Burton has a new girlfriend

Lewis is now settled with Lottie Tomlinson, the sister of One Direction star Louis.

The pair share two children, with their youngest arriving earlier this year.

They aren’t married, but they did get engaged back in November 2023. Lottie, who has built a sizeable following on Instagram, has stayed quiet on the release of Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth. Instead, yesterday she posted a sweet video of herself at the park, gently pushing her baby daughter on a swing.

Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth is available to stream now on Disney+

