Emma Heming Willis has shared a deeply personal update on Bruce Willis’ dementia battle, revealing the strain of grieving a loved one who is still alive. Speaking about her husband’s frontotemporal dementia, she said she feels “consistently in grief” as the family continues to navigate the illness.

Bruce Willis, 71, stepped back from public life after his family first announced his aphasia diagnosis in 2022. Then, in 2023, they confirmed he had frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

Bruce’s wife Emma has opened up about his dementia battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle: Wife Emma opens up on daily grief

Emma, 47, spoke about life as Bruce’s caregiver during an appearance on The Bossticks podcast. She explained that the disease brings ongoing loss, and therefore the grief never fully stops.

She referred to the idea of “ambiguous loss,” a term coined by Dr Pauline Boss. In simple terms, it describes the pain of mourning someone who is physically present but changed mentally or emotionally.

Emma said that many dementia caregivers live with that feeling. She added that these illnesses keep taking, sometimes slowly, and as a result families grieve again and again.

“So you are constantly in grief. I’ve just learned how to navigate it,” she said.

What Emma said about frontotemporal dementia

Emma also addressed what she called a common misunderstanding about FTD. She explained that the condition has three variants, and Bruce’s mainly affects language.

According to Emma, one form affects communication, while another can change behaviour. A third variant can affect movement.

She also said many people wrongly assume all dementia works like Alzheimer’s disease. However, she stressed that Alzheimer’s mainly affects memory, while FTD impacts different parts of the brain.

“When people say, ‘Oh, does he remember who you are?’ Well, he does because he doesn’t have Alzheimer’s, he has FTD,” she said.

She added that this confusion is common because many people hear the word dementia and immediately think of memory loss.

Emma and Bruce wed in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Bruce Willis’s family is coping

Emma is Bruce’s primary caregiver. However, he lives in a separate home with a full-time care team, while Emma continues caring for their daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12.

In addition, Bruce’s wider family remains closely involved. That includes his ex-wife Demi Moore, 63, and their three adult daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Earlier this year, Emma said Bruce also has anosognosia, a condition in which the brain cannot recognise another illness or health problem. She said that, in his case, he has not fully understood what is happening, which she described as both a blessing and a curse.

Emma’s work beyond the family home

Last year, Emma released her book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path. In it, she wrote about caring for Bruce and encouraged other caregivers to look after themselves too.

Meanwhile, in March, she launched The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund. The organisation aims to raise awareness of frontotemporal dementia, support caregivers and help fund early-stage research.

Rumer Willis shares her own update

Bruce’s daughter Rumer has also spoken publicly about her father’s condition. In May, she said she feels grateful for the time she still gets to spend with him, even though life looks very different now.

She also said she has seen a softer side of her father through his illness. Rumer described a tenderness in him that she had not noticed in the same way before.

Back in 2022, Bruce’s family announced he would retire from acting after his aphasia diagnosis. Less than a year later, they revealed his FTD diagnosis and called it a “cruel disease” while saying they felt relief at finally having a clear answer.

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