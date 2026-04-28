Brookside legend Bryan Murray – villain Trevor Jordache – moved into care home as wife shares heartbreaking Alzheimer’s update

Brookside star Bryan Murray has been moved into full-time care, his wife has revealed, as she shares update on his battle with Alzheimer’s.

Bryan, 76, went public with his diagnosis three years ago, having been diagnosed in 2019.

Now, his devastated wife Una has revealed that his condition has progressed to the extent that he needs full-time care.

Bryan Murray played Trevor Jordache in Brookside (Credit: Shutterstock)

Brookside star Bryan Murray in full-time care

Speaking to The Irish Times, she shared: “Over the past year, Bryan’s needs became far greater, and he has now moved into full-time care. Up until now, I didn’t have time to think. My day was completely focused on Bryan and his needs. Now I have time to miss him.”

She added: “In honesty, I’ve lost my friend and my companion. Bryan isn’t happy and he used to be such a happy person. I think it’s because he just doesn’t know about anything really. All he wants to know is: ‘What are we doing next?’ Or ‘How am I getting home?’ When we’re at home.

“It’s so sad.”

He sexually abused daughter Beth, played by Anna Friel (Credit: YouTube)

Most ‘frightening’ part of dementia battle

In 2023, Bryan spoke about his dementia, telling The Irish Times he had “no short-term memory”. At the time, he said his recollection on things that happened 40 years ago was “super-sharp”

He added: “It is weird. That is the bit that is frightening to me. If I can do that today, why can’t I remember what happened two months ago?”

He also paid tribute to Una, branding her a “god” for taking care of him: “It is not the end of the world for me. But – there is a but. Not everyone has someone like this person to take care of them. This person … is God.”

Bryan Murray now requires full-time care (Credit: Splash News)

From Trevor Jordache to Fair City

Bryan Murray famously played Brookside villain Trevor Jordache back in 1993. He was violent towards his wife, Mandy (played by actress Sandra Maitland), and sexually abused his teenage daughter, Beth (Anna Friel).

Mandy ended up killing him, with the pair then burying him under the patio in one of the most famous storylines from the Channel 4 series.

In more recent years, Bryan played Bob Charles in RTE soap opera Fair City – the soap opera Beverley Callard recently joined.

However, due to his ill health, he stepped down from his role last year, after two decades on the soap.

Read more: Sum Brookside star Dean Sullivan left in his will following his tragic death aged 68

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