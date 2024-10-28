The death of Dean Sullivan, who starred in Brookside, was announced last year. Now, the contents of his will has reportedly been revealed.

In November 2023, tributes poured in for the star – who appeared on the show between 1986 and 2003 – following his death at 68.

Dean died in November 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Death of Brookside star Dean Sullivan

A statement from his management and family confirmed the sad news on November 30 last year.

His agent confirmed that he had died peacefully on November 29 following a short illness.

“To millions he was and very much still is remembered as ‘Jimmy’, to family and friends he was ‘Dino’,” the statement read.

“Dean’s family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support. We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief.”

Dean was best known for playing the role of Jimmy Corkhill on the soap.

According to a new report in The Sun, probate documents show he left £660,000 – including properties, bank accounts and royalties from re-runs of the show – to his sister Joy.

The publication claims the will was signed off just a day before he died. It also told of his wish to be an organ donor.

Dean was on Brookside between 1986 and 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dean’s cancer diagnosis

The actor’s death came just five years after his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, he revealed that he had been “shell shocked” by the diagnosis.

“I remember being a bit shell shocked really, because even though we know these days that one in three of us will be diagnosed with cancer of some sort, you never think it will be you,” he said at the time.

Dean found out that the cancer hadn’t spread to his bones while on holiday.

“Usually I have my phone off when I’m on holiday but for some reason, I hadn’t this time. The phone rang and it was the oncology nurse who said, ‘Gosh, you’re a very difficult man to get hold of!’ Then she revealed the scan had shown everything was fine, the cancer cells hadn’t gone anywhere else. It made my holiday even better – my friends and I were all cheering then when I hung up,” he said.

After 20 rounds of chemotherapy, Dean was given the all-clear that year.

Read more: Brookside characters: The most iconic people to live on Brookside Close revealed

Were you a fan of Brookside? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.