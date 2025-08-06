Britain’s Got Talent star Jade Kilduff has announced the birth of her first baby.

The star, who won audiences’ hearts during her stint on the hit ITV show, announced the exciting news on Instagram earlier this week.

Fans of BGT will recognise Jade from her stint on the show back in 2020. The star appeared on the show alongside her choir, Sign Along With Us, who performed a special, sign-language version of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman in the auditions.

At the time, they received the Golden Buzzer from David Walliams and made it all the way to the final, finishing as one of the runner-ups.

The 65-strong choir featured her little brother, Christian, who lives with Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) brain injury, cerebral palsy, and severe sight impairment.

Now, five years on, Jade has announced that she’s become a mum with her fiancée, Devon Booth.

Britain’s Got Talent star welcomes miracle baby

Jade and Devon announced their engagement back in August 2023, and now they’re parents!

Posting a carousel of pictures, Jade revealed that Devon had given birth as she wrote: “Our little miracle Kobie Jackson Booth Kilduff was born 4/8/25 and our world has never been more complete.”

Jade also shared a video of the family in hospital, both before, during and after Kobie’s birth.

“I’m not crying, you are,” read one of the comments.

Jade then shared a picture of their son in his car seat, ready for his journey home.

Fans congratulate BGT star Jade Kilduff

Jade’s followers took to the comments to gush over the heartwarming news.

Jade’s mum was one of the first to comment. She shared: “Kobie you are everything we dreamed of and more. Beautiful boy, Grandma loves you all the world, you are totally perfect xx.

“@devon_booth23 your strength these last few days has been incredible, you blow me away. And I’m so proud of you @Jadekilduff – you were there for your girl every step of the way.

“You two are dream team and I’m so proud. Thank you both for my beautiful grandson. Best mummy and mama ever.”

