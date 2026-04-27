ITV faces fresh chaos as ‘screaming’ Britain’s Got Talent audience member dragged out of live show and arrested

ITV faced more chaos this weekend after a Britain’s Got Talent audience member was dragged out and arrested on Saturday night (April 25).

The ITV talent show returned for its first live show this series, hours after hosts Ant and Dec presented the explosive live final for I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

In fact, just minutes into the episode, Ant and Dec even referred to the previous night’s events.

“Now, judges, I wanna clear something up here. I just wanna be serious for a second,” An McPartlin joked. “We had quite enough drama on the telly last night, so, can you please, you four, be on your best behaviour tonight!”

Ant and Dec addressed the I’m A Celebrity drama on BGT (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent audience member arrested

In photos obtained by The Sun, ITV was hit with another altercation when BGT’s security were forced to drag a woman from the audience out of the Hammersmith Apollo building in London.

The audience member was later seen lashing out at crew members while being restrained outside the building.

Police eventually arrived and placed the ‘screaming’ woman in handcuffs before taking her away in a police van.

Singer Alexandra Burke – who performed on the show alongside the cast of the musical I’m Every Woman – was reportedly taking photos outside when the situation went down.

For her own safety, the former X Factor winner was rushed inside by security.

Adam won this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity row drama

This was the second incident ITV faced. On Friday, Adam Thomas was crowned King of the Jungle. However, his win came following a chaotic episode.

After a heated row with ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard on the show, which was pre-recorded last year, Jimmy insisted the edit never showed the abusive behaviour he faced.

With tensions at an all-time high, Jimmy got annoyed when Ant insisted Adam wasn’t intimidating after using the C-word in unaired scenes.

Jimmy went around asking his fellow campmates whether they felt Adam Thomas’s behaviour towards him during their on-screen clash had been “aggressive and abusive.”

He described the incident as “a liberty”. However, his friend David Haye backed him up and pressed Adam to explain why he had been shouting obscenities.

Sinitta was the first to stand up and walk away. She later told the audience she believed the behaviour had indeed been “aggressive and abusive.”

Gemma Collins, who was on Adam’s side, was also unimpressed and followed after her.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent viewers left saying the same thing as Amanda Holden suffers awkward blunder

What do you think of this story? Did you watch BGT? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear from you!