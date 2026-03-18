Astrologer Russell Grant, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2011, has revealed he’s back in hospital for tests following his brain tumour diagnosis.

Back in December 2022, Russell underwent surgery to remove a slow-growing pituitary gland brain tumour that threatened his eyesight. Following a five-hour procedure, he has been in recovery, managing lingering health issues and requiring ongoing tests.

Posting today (March 18), Russell revealed that he’s back in hospital for what he called a “big brain tumour day”. As a result, concerned fans flooded the 75 year old with messages of support.

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Astrologer Russell Grant was on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

Russell Grant in hospital for brain tumour tests

Astrologer Russell Grant has taken to Twitter to announce he’s undergoing tests following the removal of his brain tumour.

Posting this morning, he said: “Big brain tumour day today. Tests and scans,” adding a praying emoji.

Followers flooded the star with love and support.

“Good luck with everything, Russell,” said presenter Richard Bacon. “Wishing you a positive day and outcome,” said another. A third commented: “Keeping everything crossed for you.”

“Good luck Russell, we are all thinking of you,” another commented. “Fingers crossed it’s nothing ghastly. Sending lots of love and positive vibes,” another added.

Russell Grant has revealed he’s undergoing tests today, calling it a ‘big brain tumour day’ (Credit: Splash News)

‘Every day is precious’

In December 2022, Russell was diagnosed with a pituitary gland tumour, which grew at the base of his brain and affected his vision. He said his brain surgeon and an ear, nose and throat surgeon worked together to remove the tumour through his nostril using “a tiny ice cream scoop”.

He has described the recovery process as a “long journey”, affecting his energy levels and seeing the re-occurrence of his type-2 diabetes.

Speaking a year after his op, Russell shared: “It’s reminded me that every day is precious and every day I need to do something that is important – not just for me but for the wider world.”

In January 2025 he was back in hospital for tests, with doctors revealing he’d had a bleed behind his eye. He said there was “no cure” for the bleed, but that it hadn’t done any damage to his retina.

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