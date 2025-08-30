Police share statement following tragic death of man, 43, who queued for sex with Bonnie Blue

The death of a man who queued for sex with Bonnie Blue has sadly been announced.

Ali Walker died earlier this month after being found by a member of the public in the Three Kings Pond in Mitcham, a short distance from his home.

The 43 year old became famous after he posted a video on social media revealing he was in the queue for Bonnie Blue’s controversial stunt in which she had sex with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Ali later posted a video admitting that he couldn’t go through with bedding Bonnie because he was put off the prospect of having sex with her in front of the other men waiting in line. The stunt was later featured as part of a Channel 4 documentary on the porn star.

Death of man who queued for sex with Bonnie Blue announced

Ali Walker was discovered by a member of the public on the morning of August 11 in the pond, the Daily Mail has reported.

Emergency services were called but, tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene

As tributes poured in online, a friend said: “He was a lovely guy who would have done anything for anyone.”

Change of heart over Bonnie Blue romp

Mr Walker said earlier this year that he changed his mind about having sex with Bonnie Blue because it was not a “one-to-one session”. Instead, he said, it was more akin to a “free for all” with “30 or 40 guys around her all taking turns”.

Sharing a video online, he said: “There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that. So I didn’t get involved. I wouldn’t mind having sex with her in more a more intimate setting with just us. But with 1,000 or so other men there, it wasn’t what I wanted to do.”

Police share statement following Ali Walker’s death

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 9.45am on Monday, 11 August to Three Kings Pond, Mitcham following the concern for welfare of a man in the water.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade. Sadly, a man aged in his forties was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin has been informed. His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

