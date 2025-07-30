Bonnie Blue’s Channel 4 documentary branded ‘truly disgusting’ as star called a ‘disgrace’

Viewers were left completely unimpressed after checking out Bonnie Blue’s Channel 4 documentary, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, last night (July 29).

On Tuesday night, Bonnie’s highly publicised doc aired for the first time and gave everyone an insight into her controversial career path.

Bonnie’s Channel 4 documentary aired last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Bonnie Blue Channel 4 documentary

The one-hour-and-30-minute show followed Bonnie as she was filmed participating in her record-breaking stunt, where she slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.

The doc showed Bonnie having sex with several men who queued up in central London to sleep with the porn star. The room where the stunt took place was covered with used condoms all over the floor.

While in Las Vegas shortly after, Bonnie caught the flu.

Other parts of the documentary saw Bonnie’s mother approving of her career choice. Viewers also saw Bonnie’s reaction after she was banned from OnlyFans for planning another stunt named “Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo.”

As she was followed by cameras for months to film the doc, Bonnie continuously defended her career path.

Towards the end, Bonnie was preparing to fly to Romania to film a podcast with fellow controversial figure Andrew Tate. When asked if she would sleep with him, she said she would.

The 26-year-old admitted she would sleep with anyone, as long as they were of legal age.

While watching, viewers were ‘disgusted’ by the doc (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Can’t believe I’m watching this’

While watching, viewers were quick to slam the documentary online.

“Channel 4 you are truly disgusting for airing a documentary about Bonnie Blue in any way shape or form. Genuinely disappointing how that woman is allowed a platform of any sort, the fact she isn’t jailed is beyond me. What a disgrace to all women,” one user wrote on X.

“This Bonnie Blue documentary is disgusting. The men who sleep with her are just as bad as well,” another person shared.

“Couldn’t agree more,” a third echoed.

“Seeing her rolling on the floor on hundreds of used condoms was vile. Can’t believe I’m watching this. I’m just too aghast to reach for the remote lol,” a fourth said.

Despite an uproar of backlash, Bonnie has yet to respond.

