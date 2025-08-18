Ashley Banjo faces backlash as he breaks silence after appearing in ‘disgusting’ Bonnie Blue Channel 4 doc

Ashley Banjo has been hit with backlash after appearing in the Bonnie Blue documentary.

The new Channel 4 documentary, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, aired recently and follows adult star Bonnie Blue. After it aired, viewers were quick to brand the one-off episode as “disgusting”.

During the programme, BGT star Ashley Banjo made a shock appearance. And now, Ashley has addressed his appearance, following backlash.

The Diversity dancer has spoken out (Credit: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube)

Ashley Banjo on Bonnie Blue documentary

During Bonnie’s documentary, a photo of Ashley Banjo and Bonnie popped up on screen, with Ashley having his arm around the adult star.

The photo appeared as Bonnie’s mum recalled her passion for dancing when she was younger. However, Ashley was not named when the photo was shown on screen.

Now, Ashley has broken his silence on his appearance while on the Brothers Uncovered podcast, with brother Jordan Banjo and Diversity star Perri Kiel.

Jordan said: “Turns out Ash, you’re in Bonnie Blue’s documentary.” Ashley confirmed: “I do feature in Bonnie Blue’s new documentary.”

He popped up on the doc (Credit: Channel 4)

Ashley breaks silence

Jordan Banjo explained: “Let me give you some context, they’re talking about how she used to be a dancer, showing clips and videos and stuff. And as they’re talking one of their pictures comes up and it’s just Bonnie Blue, but she’s chilling with you”.

Ashley said: “Do you know what’s nuts about it? Because I had a few messages, and people sending me, like videoing the screen going, ‘you’re in the Bonnie Blue documentary’.

“The fact they don’t mention my name, or there’s no context,” Ashley said.

He added: “It’s just the Bonnie Blue doc. And yes they’re talking about her being a dancer, but then we just pop up.”

Ashley’s fans react

Ashley’s fans were quick to react to his appearance on the Bonnie Blue documentary. One person wrote in the comments section of the podcast’s TikTok video: “Why was he watching the documentary in the first place.”

Someone else quipped: “Right away I was losing respect for Ash.” A third chimed in: “I was so concerned about where this was going.”

Another also declared: “I started watching it, made me feel sick so turned it off.”

