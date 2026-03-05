Ben Shephard reveals true extent of devastating health battle: ‘It’s the first time I have talked about this’

Ben Shephard has revealed the true extent of his health battle, after he suffered severe back problems.

The This Morning star has been quite open recently regarding his own health, and how he stays fit, especially after he appeared on the cover of Men’s Health magazine last year, and has posted a few shirtless pics.

But it appears, throughout all of that training, he was actually struggling with his own health battle in the background.

Ben has finally revealed the extent of his back pain (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Shephard reveals back battle

Taking to his Instagram late last night (March 4), Ben Shephard – who hosted Lorraine today – spoke to his followers very honestly, about the pain he had been in for a while.

He said: “I think this is the first time I have spoken about this, in detail. About what has been going on with my back.”

Ben then proceeded to fill his followers in on what exactly has been happing. And the things he has done over the years to improve his own health.

The Masked Singer star said: “Hey guys. It’s been a while since we last caught up, and I gave a little bit of an idea about what my world is doing, and where I am and my plans for 2026.

“Also, the importance of looking after my body has come about from a number of serious injuries that I have been navigating for a number of years.”

Ben emphasised that he felt it was “important” for him to talk about his health journey so other people can potentially get ideas on how to improve their own injuries.

Speaking directly about his back issues, Ben explained: “Ten years ago, my back had deteriorated to a point it wasn’t just a gnawing ache.”

His situation has changed over the last 10 years (Credit: YouTube)

Ben revealed his doctor files

He went on to reveal the doctors notes from his September 2017 file, after he underwent a series of tests.

In the file, it described a serious “disc generation” and “right-sided disc bulge”

Ben explained: “Essentially, my back was knackered.”

The note from the doctor, read: “I would advise him to stop heavy weight bearing squats and dead lifts. He should not use kettlebells, he should not row. He needs to moderate his running.”

But then Ben moved on to what things were like in February, where he had a “catastrophic moment” with his back.

He explained: “It became really serious. And he therefore operated on my back. I had some cortisone injected to try and reduce some of the nerve effects. It was quite a surreal moment.

“At that point, it’s the time you start to feel really old. It was quite a moment.”

However, it’s now nearly 10 years later and Ben confirmed he is in a “very different place, physically”.

He admitted: “I’m still very cautious about back pain and what I am going through and how I look after it. But I am now in a position where I can start asking those demands of my body, with the caveat, that as soon as I start feeling something now I have to pay attention to it.”

The TV star confirmed that he actually feels “in better shape” now because it has also been a “mental” journey, too.

