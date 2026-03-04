Ben Shephard mocked by co-star as he wears £190 pink jumper to front This Morning

This Morning host Ben Shephard got the Mean Girls memo today – after all, it is Wednesday (March 4) and he was wearing pink.

However, not every viewer was on board with his style decision as he fronted the ITV daytime show in a bright pink sweater.

Even one of his co-hosts couldn’t help but point out that he looked a bit bright!

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Ben Shephard got the pink memo today as he fronted This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard wears pink jumper to front This Morning

This Morning host Ben Shephard wore a bright pink jumper to present the show today.

And it wasn’t just viewers who noticed the style switch up. So too did regular guest Tom Swarbrick.

He made a joke about Ben’s unusually bright jumper during the morning view segment, saying: “The minute you put on a cerise jumper, you’ve gone mad.”

‘Sack the wardrobe department’

Some of those watching the show at home agreed…

“What the actual [bleep]? Ben in a pink sweatshirt? Nah it doesn’t look right bro, go and change that sweatshirt,” said one. “Wonder what Cat thinks of it!” another quipped of Ben’s co-host, who recently took time out of the ITV daytime show.

“Sorry not getting the pink jumper Ben, who dressed you? Sack the wardrobe department,” said another. “He looks like Peppa Pig!” a third quipped during the show’s World Book Day segment.

“This pink jumper is causing so much controversy,” said another on social media.

Spring has sprung in Ben’s wardrobe thanks to his £190 cashmere sweater (Credit: ITV)

‘Love the pink sweater, Ben!’

Others, however, loved it.

“Don’t see Ben dressed in pink too often,” cooed one.

“Absolutely luuuuuuuuvvvvv the pink sweater, Ben,” another swooned.

“Ben in pink should be so wrong but, somehow, it’s so right,” said another viewer.

Where to buy Ben Shephard’s pink jumper

Ben shared the details of his sweater on his social media after the show, reposting a Story from his stylist, Phill Tarling.

“Pink jumper lovers, click here!” Phill declared.

He then revealed that the cashmere top is from Baker Miller Pink, and retails at £190. You can buy it here.

Read more: Gethin Jones delivers warning message minutes into Morning Live

Share your thoughts on Ben’s outfit today on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.