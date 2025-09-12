BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne has sadly died at the age of 56, his family has confirmed.

Tributes have poured in for BBC star Jay, who joined the broadcaster back in 2000.

Jay has died (Credit: BBC)

BBC weatherman Jay Wynne dies

Jay sadly died back in June. However, his family has only decided to announce the news now.

His brother, Matthew, paid tribute.

“Jay had a gift for gentle clarity, making his forecasts for sometimes complex weather systems feel accessible and engaging,” he said.

“A keen skier, golfer and musician, Jay enjoyed travelling to pursue his sporting interests,” he then continued.

“We will miss his wisdom, generosity and dry sense of humour.”

Tributes have been paid (Credit: BBC)

Tributes to Jay

Liz Howell, former Head of BBC Weather also paid tribute to the late TV star.

“I am deeply saddened to hear this news,” she said.

“Jay blazed a trail to bring greater diversity to weather forecasting and was a pleasure to work with. He had his own distinctive style of presenting the weather story which was very popular with audiences,” she then added.

Fellow weatherman Simon King also paid his respects. “Really sad news about former colleague Jay Wynne. Such a lovely bloke and brilliant broadcaster. Always a joy to be on shift with him and his wicked sense of humour. Good memories. RIP Jay.”

BBC presenter Sara Thornton said: “I’m so sad. Sending love to all of Jay’s family.”

Viewers also paid tribute. “So young. That’s so sad. RIP,” one said on social media.

“R I P young man, condolences to all the family and friends,” another wrote. “WHAT !! OMG HOW SAD. RIP JAY,” a third said.

Jay had a long, distinguished career (Credit: BBC)

Life and career of Jay Wynne

Jay joined the BBC in 2000 and became a regular fixture on the News at Ten.

His fascination with the weather began when he studied Environmental Geography at the University of Aberdeen. He then went on to complete a master’s degree in Applied Meteorology at the University of Reading.

His career before joining the BBC saw him travel to South East Asia conducting environmental research. He even worked as an English teacher in Japan.

After 14 months of training with the Met Office, including six months at RAF Northolt, he moved into broadcasting.

In an interview with the Radio Times in 2011, he opened up about his dedication to his job.

“I have been known to drive around after night shifts, waiting for the sun to come up. At night, it’s difficult to tell what kind of cloud there is on satellite pictures, so I like to see if I was right. More often than not, I am,” he said.

Read more: BBC Radio Sheffield star Gerry Kersey dies aged 86 as tributes pour in

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.