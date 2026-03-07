BBC Radio 1 presenter Lauren Layfield has revealed that she’s pregnant with her first baby after secretly undergoing IVF.

The 38-year-old DJ announced the joyous news on her Instagram grid. And she was soon inundated with messages of congratulations from her famous TV and radio pals.

Lauren Layfield is used to early starts with her Radio 1 Early Breakfast Show gig (Credit: Splash News)

BBC star Lauren Layfield expecting first baby

Lauren shared the news on social media, posting a picture of herself and her growing baby bump in a floral dress.

The second picture showed husband Luke Beddows holding an ultrasound picture. The third snap showed Lauren in her underwear, with Luke clutching her baby bump.

She captioned the snaps: “Guys, in what’s been called ‘a very off-brand’ move from us…we’re having an actual baby!”

She then added: “After almost 20 years(!) together, little IVF baby Beddows arrives to ruin our lives in June.

“Honestly there’s been SO MUCH going on I need to tell you about,” she concluded her post.

‘Delighted for you absolute legends’

Clearly well liked within the industry, the couple were soon inundated with messages of congratulations.

Strictly and ex-CBBC star Rhys Stephenson commented: “‘Arrive to ruin our lives’. You never disappoint! I’m so happy for you!” Iain Stirling, who is expecting a second baby with wife Laura Whitmore, added: “YAY!!!!! Delighted for you absolute legends.”

DJ and The One Show presenter Clara Amfo added: “Ahhhh, congrats!” Sian Welby, meanwhile, declared it was “the best news”. Melvin Odoom commented that it was “wonderful news”. Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden also shared his love, posting: “Huge congrats Lauren!”

This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary, who is also a BBC Radio presenter, was among those hitting the like button.

Lauren has been with BBC Radio 1 since she joined the station in 2023, taking over the Friday Early Breakfast Show. She’s also presented on Morning Live, and appeared on shows such as Celebrity Mastermind. She started out on CBBC.

