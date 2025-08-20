BBC sports presenter Jenny Drummond has revealed the happy news that she’s pregnant.
The star – who has presented events such as Wimbledon, The Open and the Women’s Six Nations for the Beeb – announced the news in a sweet Instagram post.
Jenny Drummond announces baby news
Jenny shared a picture with her unnamed fiancé in their bedroom. In the pic, she was seen sweetly cradling her growing baby bump.
The presenter, 36, shared: “They say things sometimes come in threes.”
However, before her followers jumped to the conclusion that she’s expecting triplets, Jenny revealed she was actually referring to a house move and her engagement, which appear to have also took place this year.
She concluded her post: “Engagement, house, now baby G. Feeling very lucky indeed.”
View this post on Instagram
Strictly stars send congrats
Jenny’s pals soon inundated the comments section with their support.
Rugby player and former Strictly star Ugo Monye commented: “HUGE congrats.”
Another fellow member of the Strictly cast – tennis player Annabel Croft – also commented. She said: “Congratulations. Such wonderful news.”
Sports presenter Laura Woods, who recently became a mum herself, added: “Amazing news. Congratulations!”
‘Sensitive’ Jenny avoids social media
However, don’t expect Jenny to post too many baby or pregnancy updates – she has previously admitted to being “sensitive”, so steers largely clear of social media because of its more toxic side.
“I use Twitter/X for work but am not active on it. I’m sensitive and can’t hack that [the trolling] side of it, so I don’t even bother looking,” she has said.
The presenter, who was a tennis player and transitioned into broadcasting, didn’t tag or name her fiancé in the post.
Read more: Strictly star confirms he’s dating stunning lingerie model
Share your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.