BBC sports presenter Jenny Drummond has revealed the happy news that she’s pregnant.

The star – who has presented events such as Wimbledon, The Open and the Women’s Six Nations for the Beeb – announced the news in a sweet Instagram post.

Jenny Drummond announces baby news

Jenny shared a picture with her unnamed fiancé in their bedroom. In the pic, she was seen sweetly cradling her growing baby bump.

The presenter, 36, shared: “They say things sometimes come in threes.”

However, before her followers jumped to the conclusion that she’s expecting triplets, Jenny revealed she was actually referring to a house move and her engagement, which appear to have also took place this year.

She concluded her post: “Engagement, house, now baby G. Feeling very lucky indeed.”

Strictly stars send congrats

Jenny’s pals soon inundated the comments section with their support.

Rugby player and former Strictly star Ugo Monye commented: “HUGE congrats.”

Another fellow member of the Strictly cast – tennis player Annabel Croft – also commented. She said: “Congratulations. Such wonderful news.”

Sports presenter Laura Woods, who recently became a mum herself, added: “Amazing news. Congratulations!”

‘Sensitive’ Jenny avoids social media

However, don’t expect Jenny to post too many baby or pregnancy updates – she has previously admitted to being “sensitive”, so steers largely clear of social media because of its more toxic side.

“I use Twitter/X for work but am not active on it. I’m sensitive and can’t hack that [the trolling] side of it, so I don’t even bother looking,” she has said.

The presenter, who was a tennis player and transitioned into broadcasting, didn’t tag or name her fiancé in the post.

