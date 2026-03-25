Bargain Hunt star James Lewis, 53, insults ex-wife as he marries male colleague 18 years his junior

Bargain Hunt star James Lewis has taken a swipe at his ex-wife after marrying his husband, who is 18 years younger than him.

James, 53, opened up about how he met husband Ed as he took a pop at ex Annabelle in a new interview.

James got married last year (Credit: James Lewis Antiques & Travel / YouTube)

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James Lewis ties the knot with husband Ed after split from ex-wife

In a new interview with The Mirror, Bargain Hunt and Flog It! star James opened up about his first meeting with husband Ed, and how they ended up tying the knot last year.

James revealed that he married Ed last September in an intimate ceremony with just 50 guests, including his 17-year-old daughter from his first marriage, Arabella.

Opening up about how he first met Ed, he said: “I met my husband 15 years ago playing pool, of all things, in the local pub in Derbyshire. Was it love at first sight? Pretty much, yeah. I had split up from my wife, my daughter’s mum. And I was just ready.”

James went on to reveal that he and Ed almost eloped in the US before deciding to include Arabella in their special day. He added that Arabella also calls Ed “Dad” and they get on “so well”.

James on marrying Ed

James then went on to detail how he’s suffered a couple of heart attacks over the last 12 years, and how a recent health scare saw doctors urge him to avoid any stressful situations.

“Last year, I had two instances when they said, your heart rate went up to over 250 beats per minute. That was very close to a cardiac arrest. And they said, what were you doing on May 8 and September 11? September 11 I was getting married. My cardiologist said, ‘You should probably not do those sorts of things’. I said, well, I’m not intending to get married again, but there will be more charity auctions,” he joked.

The interview also saw James take a swipe at his ex.

James took a pop at his ex (Credit: James Lewis Antiques and Travel / YouTube)

Bargain Hunt star James Lewis takes a swipe at ex-wife

James also took the opportunity to praise his husband’s easy-going nature. James and Ed work together at James’ Bamfords Auctioneers.

Ed is the Toys, Trains, and Juvenalia Specialist there.

“Working with Ed is a lot easier than working with Annabelle. Ed is just really easy, incredibly kind. We just get on very, very well. When we want to go somewhere on holiday, he says, how about here? And I go, yeah, love to. And we’ll say, where should we go at the weekend? Well, let’s go and see if we can spot the beavers. And he’s such a kind soul. He’s fun, he’s kind. I’m very lucky,” he said.

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