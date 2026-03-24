‘We’re so nervous about it’: Vicky Pattison reveals huge ‘worry’ over welcoming baby with husband Ercan

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her hopes of starting a family with husband Ercan Ramadan, but admitted there’s one surprising worry weighing heavily on her mind.

The former Geordie Shore star revealed that she’s concerned about how their beloved dogs, Max and Milo, will react if they welcome a baby.

Vicky Pattison and husband, Ercan, have some concerns about welcoming a baby into their home (Credit: JP/TM/RV/SplashNews.com)

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Vicky Pattinson opens up about ‘worry’ over welcoming baby

Speaking to Heat, Vicky confessed the couple are feeling anxious about introducing a child into their home.

“I don’t know! We’re so nervous about it,” she admitted.

Opening up about their two dogs’ very different personalities, she explained that while one might embrace the change, the other could struggle.

“My big boy Milo is the most independent, adventurous, brave boy. He’s just so happy,” she gushed, adding that he would likely enjoy “the pitter patter of tiny feet”.

But Max, she revealed, is a different story. “Max is like my shadow. He just protects Mummy all the time. I fear he’ll be peanut butter and jealous if we bring anyone else into the house. He might love it… or he might absolutely hate it. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t make us feel nervous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

‘I had different things I wanted to do’

Vicky and Ercan, who tied the knot in 2024, are currently exploring their options when it comes to starting a family in their upcoming E4 series, Maybe, Baby?.

While motherhood is now on her mind, Vicky admitted it wasn’t always a priority.

“For a lot of people, they’ve had this burning desire to be a mum. But for me, I had different things I wanted to do,” she said.

The reality star has also been candid about other concerns around becoming a mum, including how her health could impact her parenting.

She previously admitted she worries about how her PMDD – a severe, chronic medical condition similar to PMS – may affect her, saying it’s “a very real concern” when imagining life with a child.

Despite the nerves, Vicky says she and Ercan are committed to figuring out what’s right for them, whether that means becoming parents or not.

Read more: Vicky Pattison reveals luxury ‘break’ with husband Ercan and quips: ‘It’s potentially our last’

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