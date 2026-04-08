Ashley Roberts’ dad’s devastating death following ‘long battle’ as she suffered ‘pain so deep in her guts’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Ashley Roberts faced heartbreaking news that her dad died in 2018.

Ashley grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and now resides in London. Her father, Pat Roberts, was a former drummer for the Mamas & the Papas, while her mother, Peggy Lorraine, works as a Pilates instructor.

At the time of Pat’s death, the Pussycat Dolls entertainer, who is also a presenter on Heart FM, announced the sad news on social media and penned an emotional tribute.

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Ashley revealed her dad died in March 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Roberts ‘in pain’ after dad died

In April 2018, Ashley took to Instagram and shared a photo of her young self with her dad, where she revealed his cause of death was suicide.

“With great sadness in my heart, I wanted to share with you that on the 19th of March – after a long battle of physical and mental heath – My father took his own life,” she wrote.

Ashley explained that in the weeks that he had past, she had been “in a state of shock, confusion, questioning, pain so deep in my guts it’s been hard to come up for air”.

“Feeling like I don’t know how to move forward from here. What am I supposed to do with all this? For now, I sit here with this pain – Inviting it ALL in. To teach me, to heal me, to rebuild me,” she continued.

Ashley added: If any of you have gone through something similar. I understand and my heart goes out to you.”

The When I Grow Up hitmaker said she would be “raising awareness” and stated that “outreach for those left behind is so so so important” while expressing how “grateful” she was for the “love and support”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

‘I’d watched him struggle my whole life’

During an interview with The Times last year, Ashley opened up further about her father’s death.

“He couldn’t take it any more. He’d had enough. I’d watched him struggle my whole life and it’s something you think you are prepared for, that [suicide] could be a possibility, but you never really prepare yourself,” she said.

Over the years, Ashley has been vocal about not wanting kids. She admitted she is fearful of passing on mental illness if she were to become a mum.

“There’s still a huge part of me that doesn’t want to take that risk [of passing on mental illness]. I love travelling and I love furry animals and I’d probably be really happy having five dogs running around and jumping on my face,” she continued.

Read more: Ashley Roberts’ challenging relationship with her brother, whose severe health condition has led to 20 arrests

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues Wednesday, April 7 on ITV and ITVX

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