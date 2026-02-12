So awkward! Ashley Roberts forced to apologise as she announces Dick Van Dyke is dead live on air

Ashley Roberts was left feeling highly awkward on the radio today (February 12) as she mistakenly announced that Dick Van Dyke had died instead of James Van Der Beek.

On Wednesday night, the heartbreaking news that Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek had died was revealed, leaving millions of fans heartbroken around the world.

Naturally, all the radio stations were speaking about the loss today. But in an awkward turn of events, Ashley Roberts made a huge mishap live on air.

Ashley made the mistake live on air (Credit: YouTube)

Ashley Roberts announces Dick Van Dyke had died

Dick Van Dyke is a Hollywood icon, having won six Emmy awards, a Grammy and a Tony award. And while he is 100 years old, he is very much still alive.

Ashley said to the listeners: “Dawson’s Creek’s Dick Van Dyke has passed away,” before her co-host Jamie Theakston quickly stepped in to correct her mistake, as she meant to say James Van Der Beek.

He told her: “No. Not Dick Van Dyke. Come on. If you’re going to do a sensitive moment, if you’re going to do an obituary, you can’t just say Dick Van Dyke.”

Her other co-host, Amanda Holden, quickly chimed in, agreeing with Jamie. She told Ashley: “He is alive.”

Dick Van Dyke is still alive (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Feeling the awkwardness, Ashley chuckled about her mistake before clarifying exactly what she meant to the audience.

She said: “Yes. He’s alive. He is 100 years old!”

Jamie agreed: “Unbelievably, he is very much still alive.”

Ashley went on to apologise for the mistake, admitting it was something which the trio had even spoken about previously.

She said: “Oh my gosh. We spoke about this. I am so sorry.”

After apologising again, Ashley confirmed she was referring to James Van Der Beek, before continuing with the show.

James passed away yesterday (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

James Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking death

Instead of Dick Van Dyke, Ashley meant to say James Van Der Beek, who tragically lost his battle to cancer on Wednesday.

The actor had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2023, though he waited until late 2024 before revealing it to the world.

James leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, and their six children – Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, Gwendolyn, seven, and Jeremiah, four.

In an Instagram statement, his family confirmed the devastating news.

They wrote: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek has passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith and grace.

“There is so much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

