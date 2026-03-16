Ashley James addresses concerns her ‘partner will leave her’ after welcoming two kids

This Morning star Ashley James has addressed concerns that her partner will leave her after having two children.

The 38-year-old has been in a relationship with her partner, Tommy Andrews, who she met on Hinge around six years ago. The pair share two children — son Alfie, five, and daughter, Ada, three.

Over the years, Ashley has been vocal about not being interested in getting married. However, in a new interview, she has discussed the pressure of ‘bouncing back’ after having kids.

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Ashley and partner Tommy share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ashley James addresses concerns her ‘partner will leave her’

During an appearance on The Life of Bryony podcast, Ashley opened up about the reality of how her body changed after giving birth.

While speaking to host Bryony Gordon, the pair mutually agreed that a woman’s body is “supposed to change” after having children.

Ashley explained that she spoke a lot about having prolapse and piles after delivery her babies. However, at the time, she admitted: “All I wanted was to bounce back in. I didn’t care what I looked like. But everybody was like, ‘Oh, are you worried about what you look like?’ ‘Are you not worried you’re not going to lose the baby weight?’ ‘Are you worried your partner is going to leave you if you let yourself go?'”

Hitting back at the claims, Ashley said: “No, I literally just don’t want to [bleep] myself anymore!”

Elsewhere in the chat, Ashley said that giving birth to her daughter Ada was a lot easier than welcoming her son, Alfie, due to have an elective C-section.

However, she recalled being shamed for having the planned surgical procedure.

Ashley admitted she didn’t initially didn’t want children (Credit: YouTube)

‘I didn’t want children’

Last month, Ashley appeared on the No Parental Guidance podcast and told hosts Louise Boyce and Hannah East about how she didn’t initially want to start a family.

“I didn’t want children, and he really wanted children. So actually, one of our really early conversations, I said, ‘Oh, dunno about children. Never really wanted them. So if that’s a deal breaker for you, I might not be the right person for you’,” she explained.

“Interestingly, he was always the one who was, I’m going to say, more into children or more paternal. And I remember even like being heavily pregnant, being like, ‘When am I supposed to start liking kids?'”

After Tommy’s two weeks of paternity leave were up, Ashley recalled feeling “resentful”, stating: “I was like, ‘How dare you? You wanted this.'”

Read more: This Morning’s Alison Hammond sickened after Ashley James reveals she has head lice

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