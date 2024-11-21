Ashley Cain has announced he’s expecting his third baby three years on from losing his daughter Azaylia.

The former reality TV star, 34, heartbreakingly lost Azaylia in 2021, when she died at eight months old from leukemia.

At the start of this year, Ashley welcomed a son called Aliyas Diamond Cain. Now, he’s shared that he’s set to become a father for the third time.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a photo of himself looking at his little boy who was in a pushchair. Other pictures showed little Aliyas smiling as Ashley held up a baby scan.

He wrote: “My little girl will soon have another little brother to watch over, and my little boy will not only be a baby brother but a big brother too. With all the heartache I’ve been through, I’m truly grateful that I can really start counting my blessings again!

“Now, it’s time to head to two of the most dangerous places in the world to film the final two episodes of my brand new series. So for now, I’m sad to say goodbye, but I look forward to seeing you both soon, my little men. And to my guardian angel, I’ll never ever be without you because I can feel your presence in every step I take.”

He continued: “Life has a way of throwing challenges our way, but it also blesses us with moments that fill our hearts with immense joy.

“Here’s to the journey ahead and the beautiful souls who make it worthwhile.”

His followers offered their congratulations in the comments. One person said: “A huge congratulations to you Ash delighted for you.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Ashley and family. Azaylia will be looking after her baby bros always.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations. Wonderful news.”

In 2020, Ashley and his then-partner Safiyya Vorajee welcomed their daughter Azaylia.

However, Azaylia was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia at eight weeks old. She tragically died in April 2021.

Since then, Ashley has tirelessly raised awareness of the disease in honour of his daughter.

