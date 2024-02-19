Ashley Cain admits he’s ‘struggling’ following birth of son: ‘I can’t do this anymore, that’s the honest truth’

Ashley Cain has been forced to speak out about the vile messages from trolls – following the birth of his son.

The reality star became a dad for the first time back in 2020 when ex-partnerd gave birth to their little daughter Azaylia. However, when the tot was eight months old she tragically passed away after a battle with leukemia.

In January of this year, Ashley confirmed the news of his son’s birth on Instagram. He also paid tribute to Azaylia as they both share the same middle name – something some trolls have slammed him for.

But now, Ashley has shared an insight into what it’s like receiving “hateful, negative and bitter messages” on a “day-to-day” basis.

Ashley Cain ‘can’t go on’ amid vile trolling

Taking to his Instagram over the weekend, Ashley spoke out about the cruel trolling he’s received over his new son. He also candidly admitted how sometimes he feels he “can’t go on” amid the online abuse.

A fan asked Ashley how he copes with negativity. He said: “The answer is with great difficulty. If I’m gonna be completely honest, I wake up a lot of the time and I don’t want to get up.”

He added: “I’ll go through a lot of days and think that I can’t continue. I feel more often than not that I can’t do this [bleep] anymore that’s the honest truth. And to be perfectly honest, you know, no amount of hate no amount of negativity that people throw my way will ever compare to what’s happened to me.”

‘I’m struggling’ says Ashley Cain

Ashley noted how the abuse and backlash has been a “difficult pill to swallow”. He also thanked his family and friends for supporting him. He said: “I want to say that what keeps me going is my daughter in the sky. It’s my son here on earth, and the promises that I’ve made to both.”

The former Ex On The Beach star then opened up about his current mental health state. In a candid confession, he said: “The reality of my life is that at the minute it is [expletive] hard, I am struggling. I’m sad. I feel depressed, and it’s hard to do the things that I need to do every single day.”

He then assured his followers that in a bid to “fight through those feelings,” he was doing everything he could.

Ashley announces baby news

The former footballer first announced the news that he was having another child during an interview with The Sun back in December. He broke down in tears as he revealed that Azaylia, who died in April 2021, was the first person he told.

He explained that he went to his daughter’s grave after finding out he was going to be a dad.

Ashley told the publication: “After going to her resting place and speaking to her about it, I just had a feeling in my heart and in my soul that she was happy for me. She was happy that she had a little brother and it is now just someone else for her to watch over and protect in this world.”

