Ashley Cain says ‘recollections may vary’ as he hits back at ex’s claims he asked for another baby while stood at Azaylia’s grave

In Ashley Cain news, the reality TV personality has paraphrased the Queen while responding to claims made by the mother of the late baby they shared.

Safiyya Vorajee told The Sun her ex Ashley asked her for another baby as they stood at daughter Azaylia’s grave.

‘It had to be as a proper family’

She is reported to have told the tabloid that she then waited for the former footballer to talk about their future as a couple.

Safiyya, who indicated she and Ashley were not a couple at the time, said: “I didn’t want a baby to think they’d been born because I wanted Azaylia. I wanted to fill a void. It had to be as a proper family.

“I know Azaylia would say to me, ‘Mummy, you deserve that family, that wholesome unit’.”

Quoting the Queen

Now, however, Ashley has responded to Safiyya’s claims by insisting ‘recollections may vary’.

Safiyya and I have shared an intense emotional journey together since losing Azaylia.

He is said to have replied to a fan comment on an Instagram post: “Safiyya and I have shared an intense emotional journey together since losing Azaylia. When there are intense emotions involved, be that from loss, breakups, or my recent baby announcement, recollection of events may vary.

“What has never varied is our mutual commitment to our daughter’s foundation, which has never been stronger. So I will continue saying less and doing more.”

Ashley Cain baby son news

Safiyya and Ashley head up The Azaylia Foundation, set up following the death of their eight-month-old from leukaemia in 2021.

Ashley, who has appeared on Ex on the Beach, is set to become a father again. He is expecting a son with a woman he has known since he was 18. However, it is believed Ashley and the mum-to-be are not in a relationship.

He told The Sun at the start of December how he visited daughter’s grave after learning about the pregnancy.

Ashley said: “After going to her resting place and speaking to her about it. I just had a feeling in my heart and in my soul that she was happy for me.”

He went on: “She was happy that she had a little brother and it is now just someone else for her to watch over and protect in this world.”

