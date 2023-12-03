Ashley Cain has revealed the happy news that he’s having another baby – two years after the tragic death of his daughter.

His little girl Azaylia Cain passed away in April 2021 of leukaemia, aged just eight months old. Ashley split from Azaylia’s mother Safiyya Vorajee last year and has been open about the grief he faced after losing their daughter

But at the weekend, the reality star announced he is becoming a father again – and his little girl was the first person he told.

Ashley is becoming a dad again (Credit: ITV News)

Ashley Cain reveals baby news

Speaking to The Sun, Ashley recalled how he went to his daughter’s grave after finding out he was going to be a dad.

He candidly revealed: “After going to her resting place and speaking to her about it, I just had a feeling in my heart and in my soul that she was happy for me.’

Ashley added: “She was happy that she had a little brother and it is now just someone else for her to watch over and protect in this world.”

Ashley not in a relationship with baby mum

Elsewhere in the interview, Ashley revealed he is having a little boy. He also said he is not in a relationship with the mother of the unborn child. But they have been friends since they were 18.

Calling her a “really nice person” and “good to be around”, Ashley’s baby mama left him stunned when she told him she was pregnant. He also explained how the news was “very difficult” to process.

“I got a message saying that she needed to speak to me. So I went to see her and she told me she was pregnant. I can’t put into words how that felt,” he added to the publication.

Ashley lost his daughter two years ago (Credit: ITV)

Ashley on loss of daughter

It comes after Ashley revealed a police officer “saved him” from a suicide attempt after the death of his daughter.

Speaking on MTV’s YouTube show Faces in April, Ashley opened up about “his very recent” battle with suicidal thoughts. He confessed: “My life is a battle from the minute I wake up, until the moment I go to bed.”

Ashley added: “Very recently I found myself in that space. Quite recently, something happened where I found myself standing there, on that bridge. I found myself high, looking to the pit where I would land to leave this world and join the next one. Then I got saved out of the blue. I was in a place where there was nobody around, nobody at all. And I got pulled back out of nowhere by a police officer called Jesus. And everyone was in tears around me.”

