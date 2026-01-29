‘Oh my goodness!’ Ant McPartlin unrecognisable as he shows off shocking swollen appearance

Ant McPartlin has shown off his swollen appearance after his eye was suffering from a blocked tear duct.

The Geordie host, who recently started a new podcast with fellow presenter Declan Donnelly, titled Hanging Out with Ant and Dec, had previously revealed he had an “itchy eye”.

However, little did the pair know that his appearance would drastically react…

Ant showed off his swollen appearance (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin shows off swollen eye

In a clip from the podcast’s latest episode shared on Instagram today (January 29), Ant explained he originally thought he had a stye last week.

“Then the next day, we didn’t do any work, so we didn’t see each other,” he continued, before showing a photo of his swollen eye.

“Then this happened,” Ant added. Declan looked over at a photo of Ant looking unrecognisable at a pharmacy and immediately reacted: “Oh my goodness!”

“That blew up,” Ant continued before Dec asked if it was in fact a stye. In response, Ant stated he was told he had a “blocked tear duct” and had to take antibiotics.

In the photo shown, Ant confessed he wasn’t in the “best of moods” while at the pharmacy, stating his day off had been “ruined”.

Hilariously, while picking up his medication, Ant revealed that the pharmacist asked him for a selfie. Agreeing to the proposal, the pair laughed at the encounter and urged the pharmacist to send in the photo if he was listening.

‘I feel your pain’

Fans immediately reacted, some who sympathised with Ant.

“Omg.. The cheek of the Pharmacist. Man, that looks sore,” one user wrote.

“Aww bless you, Ant,” another person shared.

“I feel your pain though Ant as I woke up with a very swollen sore and red eye today, although nobody will be asking me for any selfies!” a third joked.

“Blepharitis.. I get that occasionally,” a fourth said.

