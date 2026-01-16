‘About time!’ Ant and Dec announce huge new joint project as fans left absolutely thrilled

Ant and Dec have announced a huge new project together which is launching later this month, and fans are thrilled at the news.

Fans can’t get enough of the iconic Geordie duo. But back in 2024, Saturday Night Takeaway was rested for a while. And many were left disappointed that it meant less Ant and Dec. But they have appeared to take the comments on board, and while we’re not getting our favourite Saturday night show back, we are getting more Ant and Dec – yay!

They have updated their old Saturday Night Takeaway Instagram to now be known as ‘Belta Box’. And this seems to be their new hub of entertainment, a part of which will include a brand-new podcast, hosted by the duo. The news comes after it was announced they had signed another huge deal with ITV.

Ant and Dec have announced huge news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant and Dec make huge announcement

This morning (January 16) Ant and Dec changed the name of their old Instagram, and posted a video, explaining why, and what fans can expect from them.

In the video, Ant explained: “Hello, everyone. Got a bit of an announcement for you. We know you like Saturday Night Takeaway. But Takeaway is not currently on air.”

Dec then jumped in, adding: “But because we are so, very, very kind on top of all the Saturday Night Takeaway content on this channel, we want to give you more.”

The pair enthused: “We are changing this page to Belta Box. It will be packed with feel-good entertainment curated by experts, us. We will be bringing you more from our archive, including the best of SM:TV Live with Byker Grove coming later this year, and tons more.”

But on top of that, fans will also be treated to “new entertainment” too. When the pair were teasing this, clips of stars – including Sam Thompson, Scarlett Moffatt and Simon Cowell – played on the screen.

However, the main thing fans got excited about was Ant and Dec’s final announcement. And they don’t even have long to wait.

They explained: “We are excited to announce that on January 22 we are launching our first show for Belta Box, which will be our brand-new podcast, Hanging Out with Ant and Dec. We can’t wait for you to join us for it.

“So, whether you are here for a trip down memory lane, or fresh and original content, we are excited to welcome you to Belta Box, your new home for feel-good entertainment.”

The podcast was also teased on YouTube (Credit: YouTube)

Fans thrilled about podcast

Immediately, fans flocked to the comments to share just how happy they are about the news.

Many thought the pair should have created a podcast years ago, and already can’t wait to tune in.

One wrote: “OMG. The podcast is actually happening!”

Another added: “Have been wanting you to do a podcast for ages. I can’t wait to hear it!”

“Exciting. I can’t wait for the podcast. It’ll be amazing,” a third commented.

An excited fan added: “Literally the best news ever. Thank you!!”

However, while everyone did seem excited, some fans still just wanted Saturday Night Takeaway back on their screens.

One commented: “When will SNT be back? I miss it!”

Another shared: “My children and I were just saying we miss SNT so much. They asked me if it would be back one day, and I said hopefully, even a one-off special. So, this looks great guys. Looking forward to it.”

Read more: Ant and Dec tease ‘big change’ to new series of Limitless Win as they admit ‘it’s very difficult’

What do you think about Ant and Dec announcing a podcast? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!