Ant and Dec tease ‘big change’ to new series of Limitless Win as they admit ‘it’s very difficult’

Ant and Dec are back on our screens with a brand new series of Limitless Win. And this time, they’re openly hoping history is about to be made.

The much-loved Geordie duo have just signed a huge new three-year deal with ITV, reportedly worth around £30 million. As Limitless Win returns for its fifth series, Ant and Dec are teasing the possibility of the biggest cash prize ever won on British TV.

With the show now firmly established, the pair believe this run could be the strongest yet – and potentially record-breaking.

The pair are hoping to break a record (Credit: ITV)

How to play Limitless Win

The ITV quiz show is built around a never-ending money ladder, with contestants deciding for themselves how far they dare to climb. Every question has a numerical answer, and players must not go over the correct number or they’re immediately out.

If they come in under the answer, they lose lives instead – so the aim is always to hit the number exactly. The further they climb, the higher the stakes.

Limitless Win quickly became a hit with viewers, not least because it delivered even more Ant and Dec on Saturday nights. And in January 2024, the show reached a major milestone.

Charlie and Helen, NHS managers from Suffolk, made TV history when they walked away with an incredible £1 million – the biggest win the show had seen.

Now, Ant and Dec are hoping that record won’t stand for long.

The contestants have been different this series (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec reveal ‘changes’ to series five

Speaking ahead of the new series, Dec revealed there’s been a noticeable shift in how contestants are approaching the game.

“We have got some more amazing, brilliant, fun contestants,” he said. “Possibly the biggest change to this series is the attitude in which the contestants have approached it.

“They have obviously seen more episodes now that we’re in series five. And they have come along a bit braver, playing more strategically. They are bringing their ‘A game’.”

Dec also admitted that what they really want is for someone to smash the existing record and take home more money than ever before on a UK quiz show.

Ant agreed, while also acknowledging just how hard that is to achieve.

“We would like nothing more than to give away millions every episode,” he said. “But it’s a very difficult thing to do.

“What we can tell you is we have more people playing on the ladder this series than we have ever had before.”

With bolder contestants and higher ambitions, Limitless Win series five sounds set to deliver plenty of drama.

Limitless Win returns Sunday January 11 at 8pm on ITV.

