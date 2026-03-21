Angellica Bell on drastic step she took to lose weight in a desperate bid to ‘look smaller on TV’

Angellica Bell – who is appearing on Celebrity Catchphrase today (Saturday, March 21) – once opened up about a dramatic step she took on her weight loss journey.

The star, 49, who has been a regular fixture on screens since 2000, admitted she once went through a period where she wanted to “look smaller on TV”.

Angellica opened up about wanting to lose weight (Credit: Cover Images)

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Angellica Bell on dramatic weight loss strategy

Back in November, during an appearance on the Spent! podcast, Angellica opened up about the lengths she used to go to to look good on television.

Speaking to podcast host Matt Edmondson, she admitted she once bought a machine that would give her electric shocks, in a desperate bid to lose weight.

“I once bought one of those machines that gives you a six-pack,” she revealed.

“It’d give you electric shocks to make your tummy go in, and in six months you’d have a six-pack. And they would be like, “You’ll have a six pack in six months!”

“They’re saying the idea is that it helps you, because all these things give you a little electric shot so your muscles are sort of tensing up. And then you will look like an Adonis,” she then continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angellica Bell (@angellicabell)

‘It was a waste of money’

However, it didn’t work. “I think it definitely is a con, because at the end of the day, we know that in order to get a body like that, you’ve got to eat a lot of protein and do a lot of sit-ups,” she said.

“And sleep. And don’t have any fun. Don’t eat an ice cream. Don’t eat any cakes. And I’m not prepared to do that.”

She then admitted, “It was a waste of money. There was a time where I felt compelled to look a bit smaller on TV,” she explained.

“Now I am just like, this is me – I want to have that cake. If I want to be smaller, a little bit more fit, I need to do some work and go to the gym. I just can’t be bothered.”

She added: “It was rare purchase before I really understood about exercise. I liked exercise growing up, but not excessively.”

Angellica opened up about her weight loss journey (Credit: Spent / YouTube)

Angellica Bell on being the ‘chubby’ kid

Elsehwere in the interview, Angellica admitted she never thought she’d get a career in TV as she grew up as the “chubby” kid with the “NHS glasses”.

“For me, I wouldn’t say necessarily, being on CBBC was something that I thought could happen to me. Maybe because I didn’t know how to get there. I’d grown up watching it and just thinking that looks so cool, but I never envisioned myself in the spot,” she said.

“Growing up, I was like a little fat chubby child with national health glasses, so I wasn’t anything special to look at. So I just thought, yeah, we’ll see what happens,” she then continued.

Read more: The One Show host Angellica Bell rejects Celebrity Gladiators role as she jokes: ‘I’ve got a mortgage to pay’

Catch Angellica on Celebrity Catchphrase from 5.45pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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