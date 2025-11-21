Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has allegedly ‘failed to respond’ to call for ‘Jeffrey Epstein questioning’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to have ignored a formal request from U.S. Congress over questioning about Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince was allegedly called for questioning about his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports claim that Andrew has failed to respond.

The disgraced royal has been stripped of all his titles (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly fails to respond to request for questioning regarding his alleged friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Despite being asked to cooperate with their inquiry by November 20, the queen’s second son has allegedly opted to remain silent.

Both The Times and The Telegraph reported that Andrew failed to respond to the letter, which was signed by 16 Democratic members of Congress and issued publicly on November 6.

According to The Telegraph, the committee had “not heard from Andrew”.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, a member of the committee, previously told The Guardian, “[He] has been hiding from us. I think he will continue to try to hide from people doing meaningful investigations of this matter.”

The committee is investigating how Epstein’s criminal operation was enabled and concealed.

The letter to Andrew cited his “well-documented allegations” and “long-standing friendship with Mr. Epstein” as grounds for his cooperation.

It also noted that financial records under review reportedly include notations such as “massage for Andrew,” which “raise serious questions.”

Andrew has reportedly ignored a request from US congressman to sit down for an interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

“The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr. Epstein’s co-conspirators and enablers,” the letter also read. It added that Andrew may “possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation.”

The letter asked Andrew to sit for a “transcribed interview”.

“In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you cooperate with the committee’s investigation,” it read.

Despite rumours swirling, nothing has been confirmed.

No formal response or explanation for the alleged lack of cooperation has been issued from Andrew’s camp.

Royal Insider has contacted his representatives for comment.

Andrew allegations

Andrew has not spoken publicly about Epstein since his widely criticised 2019 BBC Newsnight interview. During the interview, he denied allegations of sexual assault made by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein when she was 17.

The two later reached a financial settlement in 2022 in a civil lawsuit. However, Andrew continues to deny any liability or admission of guilt.

Giuffre tragically took her life in April. She had long maintained that she was coerced into sleeping with Andrew on multiple occasions in the early 2000s.

Andrew vehemently denies this.

In 2019, the former Duke said that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”. However, in 2020, U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman told the BBC that Andrew “repeatedly declined” requests to schedule an interview.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest

Elsewhere, earlier this month, Andrew was formally stripped of his remaining royal titles by his brother, King Charles.

It came just weeks after he gave up his title as the Duke of York.

Andrew was recently photographed horseback riding whilst trying to keep a low profile at Windsor. Sources claim Andrew will be moving to the Sandringham Estate in the coming weeks.

Now, all eyes are on the former prince as observers wait and see whether he will indeed face questioning.

Read more: Kris Jenner ‘unhappy’ with ‘diva behaviour’ from Meghan and Harry

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!