Kris Jenner ‘unhappy’ over ‘slap in the face diva behaviour’ from ‘ungracious’ Meghan and Harry

Kris Jenner is reportedly very unhappy with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their alleged snub following Kris’s lavish 70th birthday party.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped attending the reality star and business mogul’s star-studded birthday bash earlier this month, but when the images surfaced on Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s Instagram feeds the Sussexes were said to have requested their removal.

The Kardashian matriarch is reportedly furious over the couple’s request. In fact she said to view it as a “slap in the face” and “ungracious.”

Oh dear…

Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle ‘feud’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Kris’s James Bond–themed birthday party at Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion.

Meghan looked stunning as she wore a sleek black turtleneck and high-slit skirt, and Harry looked dapper as he opted for a classic tux.

Guests included Hollywood’s elite, from Bruno Mars to Bill Gates and Beyoncé. While Meghan and Harry were initially spotted in photos posted by Kim Kardashian and Kris herself, the snaps vanished soon after.

According to Page Six, Meghan and Harry’s team requested that the Kardashians take the photos down to avoid upsetting the royal family as they attempt to reconcile.

An insider explained: “They don’t want to [bleep] off the royal family while they are trying to reconcile.”

But that request didn’t go over well with Kris.

After attending Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, Harry and Meghan sparked backlash after asking for photos of themselves at the event to be taken down from social media (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to Heat, a source revealed that Kris and Kim felt publicly humiliated by the couple’s decision, especially after opening their arms to the Sussexes.

As one insider put it, she felt they repaid her generosity by acting like they were “too good to be seen” at her party.

The source said: “Kris and Kim now have egg on their faces, and you better believe they’re fuming. Asking for permission to share photos is done as a courtesy. But Kris certainly wasn’t expecting anyone to say no, and certainly not Meghan and Harry.”

Kris ‘cannot let this slide’

According to the report, Kris now believes the couple views themselves as “superior” to the Kardashians and Hollywood in general. This perception has left a “very bad taste” with some of the industry’s most powerful players.

“This was Kris’s special night. Instead, all everyone is talking about… is Meghan and Harry,” the source added. “It’s just so insulting and ungracious from Kris’s point of view.”

Kim and Kris were reportedly left ‘fuming’ by the demand (Credit: Crash/MediaPunch/INSTARimages)

Despite the reported tension, Kris has recently shown support for Meghan. On November 20, she reposted the trailer for Meghan’s upcoming Christmas special, With Love, Meghan, on her Instagram, a move many interpreted as an olive branch.

Kris also liked and also reposted Meghan’s Harper’s Bazaar cover interview on her feed.

But insiders say this support may not last long. The source claimed that Kris has seen many try to use her connections. As a result, she’s now quick to cut off relationships that feel transactional.

“It’s a massive slap in the face and one that Kris cannot let slide,” the source continued. “Kris and Kim had heard all the rumours about the Sussexes being tricky and prone to diva behaviour. But this incident caught them totally off guard.”

Meghan and Harry may have made a bad impression (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, insiders claim Meghan is now doing damage control. She’s reportedly sent Kris an apology and is planning holiday gift packages in hopes of smoothing things over.

Royal Insider has contacted Kris Jenner and Meghan Markle’s representatives for comment.

