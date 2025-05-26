Inside Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall’s relationship – from meeting, marriage and kids to every detail of his affair and their ‘split’

Andrew Buchan, star of ITV’s Code of Silence, and ex-Emmerdale favourite Amy Nuttall have seen their relationship hit the headlines on more than one occasion in the past few years.

The pair’s love story reportedly hit a few bumps in the road during their time together. But reports suggest they attempted to rekindle their relationship at least twice.

Here’s what you need to know about them as a couple, through a timeline of their relationship and marriage.

Andrew Buchan has starred in Broadchurch, Black Doves and Code of Silence (Credit: Cover Images)

When did Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall meet?

According to reports, Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall first started dating in 2007. Within two years they were living together and Amy was said to have claimed: “I’ve known for ages he’s The One.”

He later proposed while they were on holiday and they wed in September 2012. The couple later had two children – a daughter and a son – who are now believed to be aged 10 and six respectively.

Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall married in 2012 (Credit: Cover Images)

When did Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall ‘split’?

Reports concerning Andrew and Amy ‘splitting’ first emerged in February 2023.

He was said to have ‘fallen for’ Leila Farzad, his co-star in BBC drama Better. According to The Sun at the time, he and Leila became involved while filming the crime series, and were understood to be living together.

Additionally, it was reported Andrew told Downton Abbey actress Amy that their 11-year marriage was over shortly before Christmas 2022.

A source reportedly told the tabloid: “For Andrew to walk away from his family was a huge shock to us all – and Amy is heartbroken.”

A friend is also said to have insisted Amy was ‘powering through’.

However, in the weeks running up to the claims, Amy had made some ‘cryptic’ posts on social media.

The day after Valentine’s Day she posted an image that read: “I am not impressed by money, social status or job title. I’m impressed by the way someone treats other human beings.”

And she also captioned a snap of a drink: “When a pornstar martini makes life a bit better.”

Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan co-starred in Better (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

February 2023: Amy ‘crushed’

It was also reported that same month that Amy, who has also starred in Mr Bates vs The Post Office, was ‘crying almost every day’.

MailOnline claimed Amy was barely able to speak about what had reportedly occurred in her personal life.

A friend was reportedly to have said at the time: “It’s been very hard for Amy. She’s been crying virtually every day since it happened and she’s struggling to cope with things. She can’t even bring herself to talk about it as she’s still trying to make sense of it all.”

Meanwhile, another unnamed pal was reported to have added to the website: “Amy and the kids have been hit very hard by this, as you can imagine. They are all crushed. One minute they were living an idyllic family life in a beautiful house and the next, Andrew walks out on them.”

Amy Nuttall is best known for her roles in Emmerdale and Downton Abbey (Credit: Cover Images)

March 2023: ‘Lingerie’ claims

Within weeks, claims circulated in the press about ‘signs’ Amy allegedly spotted before the break up.

She was said to have found out about a suspicious pre-Christmas purchase – said to be lingerie, but not in her size.

Furthermore, it was also reported Amy discovered Andrew had been staying in London hotels near their home when she thought he had been away working.

Amy is also said to have wondered about her husband’s closeness to Leila. But the lingerie is said to have settled it for her in her mind.

“The final straw was the lingerie — that’s what clinched it. Amy just knew instinctively that it wasn’t meant for her,” a source reportedly told The Sun.

March 2023: Divorce?

Later that same month, a report claimed Amy wanted a divorce. But there were also claims Andrew and Leila were no longer together.

“The shock twist is that it sounds as though after all the hurt and heartache, Andrew and Leila have actually split,” a source told The Sun. “However, that hasn’t done much to change Amy’s mind.”

“She’s told him she wants a divorce anyway. She’s been publicly humiliated and the pain has been unbearable.”

Did Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall reunite? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

June 2023: Reunited?

By the June, it was reported Andrew and Amy may be back on.

He was said to have returned home, and also said to have been wearing his wedding ring again. However, reports suggested she wasn’t wearing a band.

Andrew was reported to have “promised to change”. A source added: “They have been working through their problems and are trying to put the love triangle behind them for the sake of their family.”

July 2023: ‘Seven rules’

A few weeks later, it was claimed Andrew had been issued with seven strict rules.

They allegedly included that he should have no contact with Leila at all.

Further reported rules were said to be him checking in with FaceTime if away for work, and access to each other’s phones at all times. Additionally Amy reportedly informed her husband that they must implement the ‘777 dating rule’ too.

That requires a date every seven days, going away for the night every seven weeks, and a holiday for just them every seven months.

August 2023: Another ‘split’

Another month, another reported ‘split‘. This time, Amy was said to have given him the boot due to the rules requirement.

“It took a lot for Amy to give the marriage another chance but she thought it was worth one final roll of the dice,” a source told a tabloid.

However, they are said to have added: “There is no suggestion he has cheated again. But as far as she is concerned this is it. She is obviously gutted but also accepts that their time together has come to an end.”

March 2024: Back on?

Speaking about her finances to The Times, Amy seemed to indicated she and Andrew may be very closely linked.

Asked about her earnings, she replied: “Generally speaking, in the last financial year — what can I tell you? — below a hundred grand. But I’m married so it all goes into one pot. So it’s not as scary because I can lean on that.”

She also seemed to confirm they both still lived in their family home. Amy explained at the time: “I’m the joint owner of our comfortable family home in Buckinghamshire. We owned a smaller house before.”

Andrew and Amy were later pictured together for the first time since reports of them reuniting.

September 2024: Back off?

However, just a few months later, there was further speculation about their relationship after Amy was said to be seen not wearing her wedding ring the day after their 12th anniversary.

Read more: Scandalous way Andrew Buchan’s soap star wife discovered his affair with co-star

Catch Andrew in Code of Silence tonight (May 26) on ITV1 at 9pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.