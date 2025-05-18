Scandalous way Andrew Buchan’s soap star wife discovered his affair with co-star

Andrew Buchan has been married to wife Amy Nuttall since 2012 – but their marriage hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park…

The actor – who stars in Code of Silence on Sunday (May 18) – made headlines in 2023 when it was alleged he had left Amy for his Better co-star Leila Farzad.

Affair claims then emerged, with Amy reportedly finding out about her husband’s alleged infidelity in a heartbreaking and scandalous way…

The pair have been together for several years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew Buchan ‘left wife for co-star’

In February 2023, it was reported that Andrew Buchan and his wife of 11 years, Amy, had split. The pair are parents to two children.

According to reports, Andrew left Amy for his co-star, Leila Farzad – who appeared in BBC’s Better with him.

Andrew reportedly let Amy know he was leaving her just before Christmas.

At the time, it was claimed that Amy started to suspect Andrew had strayed after coming across a rather intimate pre-Christmas gift.

A source alleged to The Sun: “The penny started to drop over a period of time. He was away a lot, which wasn’t unusual because of the nature of his work. But at one point Amy realised he had been staying in hotels very near to home and wondered why.”

He allegedly left Amy for his co-star Leila Farzad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Andrew’s wife apparently discover?

Revealing the “tell-tale signs”, the insider went on to claim that it was Amy allegedly coming across a saucy gift that was the “final straw”.

The source said: “As time moved on, there were some tell-tale signs that he had become close to Leila — just something in his mannerisms and in their social media posts together.”

They then added: “But the final straw was the lingerie — that’s what clinched it. Amy just knew instinctively that it wasn’t meant for her.”

The pair have had their ups and downs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew and Amy

In spite of divorce rumours, as well as suggestions that Andrew moved in with Leila, Andrew and Amy seemed to be back on in July 2023.

Reports claimed Amy had taken Andrew back subject to seven strict conditions. These included Andrew cutting all contact with Leila, as well as him and Amy having full access to one another’s phones.

In September 2024 though, Amy sparked speculation that her marriage with Andrew was over, after she ditched her wedding ring.

In pictures seen on The Sun, Amy rocked a casual outfit as he headed out for the day. But her ring was noticeably absent.

