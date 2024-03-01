Inside Amy Dowden’s future – from ‘cruel’ effect of cancer to all she’s said about Strictly return

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared an update regarding the future of her career during an appearance on BBC Breakfast today (March 1) amid her cancer diagnosis.

In 2023, the Welsh star was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy, she received another diagnosis. Last year, she wasn’t able to complete on Strictly due to having treatment. However, she still made a few appearances.

The 33-year-old rang the bell at the hospital in November after completing her final round of chemo. Ever since, things have been looking good for Amy.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden on Dare to Dance

Tonight, Amy will return to screens for another series of Dare to Dance, a BBC show that allows people who “are petrified of dancing” to learn a routine to surprise friends and family.

Soon after starting filming, Amy found out she had been diagnosed with cancer. A complete trouper, she cracked on and was determined that everything should continue.

“I didn’t want to take this opportunity away from these amazing people,” she said, stating she didn’t want “cancer to affect them”.

Amy was able to film a lot of the show before her operation but called upon her friends at Strictly to help out when she was recovering from her mastectomy. Once she was having chemo, the show had wrapped.

Amy on Lorraine

Elsewhere, this week, Amy landed a role on ITV’s Lorraine. This means she’ll be working on the show across the next few months.

She told the Mirror: “I’m delighted to join the Lorraine family and can’t wait to be part of the brilliant team of presenters on the show. It’s been a tough year but this is something I’m so excited about and can’t wait to get started.”

Lorraine added: “We’re thrilled to have Amy join the Lorraine family.”

Amy is eager to return to the Strictly dancefloor (Credit: BBC)

Is Amy returning to Strictly?

Still a part of the Strictly family, BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty asked Amy if the ambition was to be able to compete in the show again.

In response, Amy said on Friday (March 1): “This is the longest I’ve never danced for since May so I need to get my body back into it.

“Obviously my body’s been through so much with chemo so I have to go back gradually.”

After being diagnosed with “stage three breast cancer” last year, Amy stated she “didn’t want anything more than to be back on that dancefloor [when I was ill]”. She added: “It was so cruel.

If they are willing to have her back, Amy said she aims to be able to return later this year.

Amy revealed that her last MRI “showed no evidence of disease which is the best I could’ve hoped for”. She said she “won’t get the [final] all-clear for five years because it’s a hormone-based cancer”.

Dare to Dance will premiere tonight on BBC One Wales at 7pm and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

