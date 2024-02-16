Amanda Holden poses entirely naked as she celebrates her 53rd birthday: ‘What a shot – you look amazing!’

Amanda Holden took to her Instagram today (February 16) to give her 2.1m followers a glimpse into her 53rd birthday celebrations – and she was entirely naked!

Mum-of-two Amanda, who turns 53 today, looked amazing as she posed without clothes for a glamorous outdoor photoshoot.

Amanda, best known for being a Britain’s Got Talent judge, could be seen rocking an effortlessly windswept hairstyle and bold, bronzed make-up for the risqué snap.

BGT favourite Amanda really has dared to bare this time! (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden celebrates in her birthday suit

She wrote in the caption for the photo: “Birthday suit…53.”

Amanda’s nakedness predictably raked in a lot of attention in the comments section of the post.

Ruth Langsford gushed: “What a shot! Happy Birthday gorgeous!” Another familiar face from the telly, Oti Mabuse, praised: “Happy happy birthday gorgeous,” followed by several love-heart-eye emojis. “Wit woo!” said Josie Gibson. Myleene Klass added: “Happy Birthday Goddess.”

Her good pal Alan Carr added: “Phwooarrr!!! I love you! Happy Birthday!”

“You look amazing!” said another fan with several fire emojis. Another joked: “I wanna see the video of you getting up there!”

Of course, Amanda is known for her risqué outfits, with the Ofcom complaints pouring in over her BGT looks over the years.

Amanda herself has said the complaints have left her “baffled”. She previously commented: “Surely there are more terrible and important things to write about, don’t you agree?!”

Amanda Holden often shares her style on Instagram (Credit: Cover Images)

‘My world right there’

Amanda will doubtless be spoilt rotten today by her record producer husband Chris Hughes. The pair got engaged in 2006 and tied the knot two years later at Babington House in Somerset. They share two children – Alexa and Hollie.

Amanda gushed about Chris on Father’s Day last year, writing: “You absolutely love your husband.. you don’t think you could love them more!! And then you watch them become a Daddy .. sometimes getting it right, sometimes getting it wrong but in all times.. a strong, wise, loving very funny presence in their lives.

“Our girls are lucky to have you Chrispy!! My world right there.”

