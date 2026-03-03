Alison Hammond looks slimmer than ever as she shows off 11-stone weight loss in miniskirt and red stilettos

Alison Hammond has wowed fans after showing off her incredible 11 stone weight loss in a glamorous new photoshoot.

The This Morning presenter looked confident and radiant as she posed in a black velvet mini dress paired with red stilettos.

Sitting in a studio chair, Alison beamed at the camera, tilting her head back to reveal her sculpted jawline and toned legs.

Alison Hammond stuns fans with 11-stone weight loss

The stunning snaps were shared by her make-up artist Mikey Phillips.

He captioned the post: “High Heels, Bold Moves, Zero Apologies.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise, branding the presenter “stunning” and “gorgeous”.

“Look at those legs!!!!! Yeeeeeessssssss,” one follower gushed, while another added: “Dayyyuumn girl.”

A third wrote: “She looks amazing,” as someone else commented: “Woweeee Alison – looking INCREDIBLE!”

Even TOWIE Ferne McCann chimed in, writing: “Errrrm hello you look insane,” alongside a fire emoji.

Alison has shed an impressive 11 stone over the past few years (Credit: Andy Barnes/FameFlynet.uk.com/SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond’s huge health overhaul

Alison’s dramatic transformation has taken place over the past five years after she made major lifestyle changes. The star lost around 11 stone following a pre-diabetes diagnosis.

Speaking previously about her fitness routine, Alison revealed she has recently taken up Reformer Pilates to help maintain her figure.

She told Closer: “You feel absolutely incredible after it. I really need a good stretch, so Reformer Pilates has been brilliant for me.”

Alongside Pilates, she also attends early morning circuit classes, explaining she enjoys the challenge of a “proper old-school gym” session that leaves her feeling “amazing”.

Despite her transformation, Alison has been clear that weight-loss injections aren’t part of her journey.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping UK in December 2024, she said: “For people who need to use them, they’re a good thing. But for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened.”

Instead, the presenter credits consistency, personal training sessions and a balanced diet for her success.

She has spoken openly about not cutting out any foods entirely, preferring to focus on moderation.

Alison once weighed 28 stone at her heaviest. She has said her late mother Maria also inspired her to prioritise her health.

