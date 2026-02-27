‘Is he okay?!’ This Morning guest Harold the robot collapses live on air as show descends into chaos

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed Harold the robot to the sofa this morning (February 27).

However, the £35k piece of tech malfunctioned live on air, causing the hosts to ask: “Is he okay?!”

Harold the robot collapsed to the floor as he made his This Morning debut (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

This Morning robot collapses live on air

Harold opened the show alongside Dermot and Alison today. The robot was on the show alongside John from the University of Huddersfield.

He explained that the uni is currently using Harold as a research project, seeing how he could help with assisted living.

“Is it just a normal battery he’s running on? AA?” asked Alison, as John attempted to turn Harold on.

“Always the way, never work with errr…,” said John, as Harold clanged to the floor with a loud bang.

“Oh no!” Dermot exclaimed. “Oh gosh,” said Alison. “What have we done?!” asked Dermot. “Do you know what, he’s been working all morning, remember, he’s been working, rehearsing,” said Alison.

“Is he okay?” Dermot asked.

A flustered John confirmed: “He’s totally fine. It’s a controller error I think.”

Alison – who covered for Cat Deeley earlier this week – and Dermot then started to giggle. “Does he need water?” Alison asked. “WD40?” quipped Dermot.

“There we go, he’s back on his feet,” said Alison, as Harold was asked to show off some martial arts.

“They’re quite resilient,” said John. “If he falls down he can get back up again.”

Dermot and Alison declared ‘what have we done?!’ as the robot collapsed (Credit: ITV)

‘I got really upset when he fell over’

Alison then asked how much Harold would cost to buy. John revealed that research models range from £15k to £35k, but as they start being mass produced, production costs will come down.

“Do you learn to love him?” Alison asked. “I got really upset when he fell over just then,” John revealed. “My heart was in my chest. He is my baby. It becomes a person with a personality.”

‘When you order a Tesla bot off Temu’

Harold quickly became a laughing stock on social media, though.

“Even the robot has had enough of these two,” quipped one viewer on the This Morning hashtag. “Batteries have run out,” said another.

“Hahaha it’s conked out!” declared a third. “When you order a Tesla bot off Temu,” another quipped.

Read more: ‘That’s my business!’ Alison Hammond defiant in weight-loss jab segment

So what did you think of the segment? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.