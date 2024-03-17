Inside Alison Hammond’s relationship with Phillip Schofield now – from tears over TV exit to public message

Earlier in the week, Alison Hammond opened up about her ex-colleague Phillip Schofield, wishing the former TV presenter “all the best”.

Phil left This Morning embroiled in scandal last year, after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

While many of Phillip’s showbiz pals have since seemingly cut him off, with even his once-bestie Holly Willoughby deleting all trace of him from her social media, Alison has nothing but kind words to say about Phil.

Alison’s strong feelings over Phillip’s This Morning exit became clear very quickly, as she directed a heartfelt tribute to him after news broke of his resignation.

“We can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield,” Alison opened the show, on the verge of tears. “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. And we, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future.”

The following week, Alison broke down in tears as Phillip’s affair was addressed in more detail on the show.

I still love Phillip Schofield.

Following a clip of Phillip’s bombshell interview with Amol Rajan, in which he confessed to battling suicidal thoughts in the wake of the scandal, Alison said that it was a “really painful” watch for her.

“Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield,” she said. “And it’s weird, because I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry.”

She continued: “As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say. But I remember what my mum said. My mum always said, use your bible as your SatNav in life. And in the bible, it says, ‘He without sin, cast the first stone. And I just don’t want to say anything bad cos obviously I’m in conflict.”

She finished up heartbreakingly: “There’s so much a man can take, and I don’t want any death in this situation.”

Alison Hamond wishes Phillip Schofield ‘the best’

Almost a year has passed since then, and Phillip is adjusting to a new life away from the spotlight.

It seems Alison still has words of love and support for him. In an interview with The Sunday Times last week, she briefly but touchingly addressed the situation.

She said: “As for said ‘issues’… Listen. I don’t want to get into salacious gossip. All I need to say is I personally wish Phillip Schofield all the best. I loved Phillip Schofield. Full stop. But that’s the last thing I would want to speak about.”

