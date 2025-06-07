Alex Brooker’s ‘mortifying affair’ with beautician behind wife’s back

Alex Brooker’s marriage reportedly turned rocky a few years back after it was alleged that he cheated on his wife.

The presenter, 41, shot to fame thanks to his stint on Channel 4’s The Last Leg – which started back in 2012. Since then, he’s remained booked and busy, starring in the likes of The Jump and Deal or No Deal for Soccer Aid – which airs tonight (June 7).

Away from the TV shows though, Alex is loved-up with wife Lynsey – who he married in 2014. The pair are parents to two children – daughter Daphne, and another tot whose name they haven’t revealed.

However, a few years back, it was claimed that Alex had cheated on Lynsey – something he was reportedly “absolutely mortified” about.

Alex Brooker ‘cheating’ claims

Alex and accountant Lynsey dated for a few years before getting married in 2014. They welcomed their first child, daughter Daphne in 2017. Their second child was born shortly after.

However, in 2019, it was alleged that Alex had an affair with a beautician, while he was in London filming his talk show.

A source at the time alleged to The Mirror that the previous year was “a really tough year for Alex and Lynsey”.

“He was filming in London and she was at home up north. It was a real strain on the marriage. He met this other woman while filming in London for The Last Leg. They had a real connection and became really friendly,” the insider claimed.

Alex was ‘absolutely mortified’

The source added: “Things turned romantic in July and this lasted for about a month, before she is believed to have ended things in August.”

However, the insider also alleged that the couple were trying to work things out.

They want to make a go of it.

They claimed: “Lynsey is aware of it and she and Alex are trying to get their marriage back on track. They want to make a go of it. He’s absolutely mortified this happened because he’s a dad and he does love Lynsey deeply. He regrets it and wants to move forward.”

ED! has contacted Alex’s representatives for comment.

Alex on revealing his disability to his wife

Alex usually keeps his relationship private. But in 2020, he spoke about revealing his disability to Lynsey in the early days of their romance. The star has been disabled since he was born. He has hand and arm impairments and a prosthetic leg.

Speaking to Disability Horizons, Alex said: “When we first met, I never mentioned my prosthetic leg. Looking back, that was madness because, inevitably, if things went the way I wanted them to, I wouldn’t be able to hide it forever.

He told the publication that he was “nervous” the first time that he took off his prosthetic leg in front of her. Alex shared: “The first time I did she didn’t say anything and we never talked about it. The concern was more in my head than hers.”

Watch Alex on Deal or no Deal for Soccer Aid on Sunday (June 7) at 7:20pm on ITV1.

