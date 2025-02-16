Good Morning Britain weather reporter Alex Beresford and his wife Imogen have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in September with a candid shot of Alex’s hand caressing her growing bump.

Alex, 44, and Imogen, 30, have been married for two years. Now, they have become a family of three.

TV star Alex Beresford and his wife Imogen have had their baby (Credit: ITV News)

Alex Beresford’s joyous baby news

Alex Beresford announced to the world he and his wife Imogen have welcomed a baby on Instagram on Sunday (February 16).

Alongside adorable snaps of the baby girl, named Camille, Alex wrote: “After what felt like forever she’s finally here!

“Camille Beresford arrived safely earlier this week and already has us wrapped around her little finger, already knows what she wants, and we both scream when the human milk machine powers down for a rare break.”

Alex then continued: “Mrs B was AMAZING and is doing incredible, taking to motherhood like a duck to water. And I’m enjoying my new role as Chief Nappy Officer. And before you ask, yes I’m on the ones and twos, whilst Cruz has gained his protective Big Brother wings.

He also said: “I really want to shout out the incredible team of midwives and doctors at Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital. Especially Faisa who brought our little angel into this world with such calm and care!

“The NHS is quite simply amazing! Over the last 9 months I saw staff from all over the world constantly going the extra mile. I can’t thank you enough for keeping mum and baby safe xxxx.”

Elegant baby shower

Imogen, who co-founded luxury gifting service Colford, has been updating fans with her journey so far.

The duo were surrounded by friends and family for their gorgeous baby shower in January, weeks before the new arrival. At the time, Imogen wrote it was “a small celebration for Baby B “.

New mum Imogen looked radiant in a floaty white dress which she paired with nude heels.

Alex also opted for beige trousers and a sage green pullover, as he was seen with his arm around his wife.

For the special ocassion, they invited their nearest and dearest for afternoon tea at the Richmond Hotel. Finger sandwiches and scones were enjoyed with English tea and bottles of bubbly.

The gifts were wrapped by Imogen’s business, which included recycled ribbons and wrapping paper that contained seeds so it can transform into wildflowers.

Tables were dressed with narcissus flowers from the Isles of Scilly for an elegant touch.

Alex Beresford and Imogen announced their baby news last year

Alex, who shares 14-year-old son Cruz with ex Natalia Natkaniec, posted the pregnancy news on social media in September.

The weather presenter gushed over his partner and the journey ahead, by posting a photo of his hand resting on her growing bump.

He wrote at the time: “The greatest gift. In awe of my beautiful wife growing Baby B. We can’t wait to meet you.”

His fellow Good Morning Britain stars rushed to the comments to send their congratulations.

Sussan Reid wrote: “The best news – huge congratulations to you all.”

Charlotte Hawkins added: “Ahh massive congratulations!”

Other celebrities chimed in, with Loose Women’s Charlene White commenting: “So excited for you both!”

Alex’s son had a key part in their wedding

Alex and Imogen have been married since September 2022 (Credit: ITV/The Chase)

Alex’s teen son Cruz was given the important job as ring bearer as he joined the wedding party on the couple’s big day.

Alex had got down on one knee to propose to Imogen in Mallorca on New Year’s Day as they were on holiday on a beach in Deia. They took the next step after dating for two years following a successful blind date in August 2020. They chose to tie the knot on the island at the picturesque Son Marroig estate in September 2022.

The TV star’s brother and cousin were ushers and his best friends – both called Leon – were his best men, who stood beside him at the end of the aisle.

Whereas Imogen’s sisters, Helena and Georgia, were asked to be bridesmaids.

