Alex Beresford has announced the joyful news that he’s expecting his first baby with his wife, Imogen McKay.

The Good Morning Britain star, 43, and Imogen – who tied the knot in 2022 – shared the news on Instagram this weekend.

The picture showed Alex with his hand on Imogen’s bump.

Alongside the sweet photo, weatherman Alex wrote: “The greatest gift. In awe of my beautiful wife growing Baby B.

“We can’t wait to meet you.”

His colleagues were quick to offer their congrats in the comments. GMB host Susanna Reid said: “The best news – huge congratulations to you all.”

Charlotte Hawkins wrote: “Ahh massive congratulations!!!”

Meanwhile, Ben Shephard added: “Ahhh what wonderful news.”

Alex and Imogen married in 2022 in a stunning ceremony in Majorca.

TV star Alex is already a dad to his son, Cruz – who he has from his previous relationship with Natalia Natkaniec.

Last year, Alex starred in BBC’s Celebrity Race Across the World with his dad. Opening up about being away from home, Alex said: “I also want to call home desperately; it’s part of my routine. My watch is still on English time.

“And I’m thinking ‘my son has just got home’, and I’d like to give him a call to see how his day was. And I can’t do that, and that’s quite heartbreaking.”

Alex has been a firm fixture on ITV’s GMB since 2014. In 2020, he made his debut as guest host.

He has presented the national ITV Weather since 2007.

