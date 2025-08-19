Singer and TV judge Alesha Dixon expressed her joy over the news that her Mis-Teeq bandmate Sue-Elise Nash is engaged.

Before winning Strictly, pursuing a solo music career, and becoming a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, Alesha found fame as one-third of British girl group Mis-Teeq. At the height of their success, they earned two top 10 albums and seven top 10 hits.

The group decided to go their separate ways in 2005. However, it appears Alesha is still close with Sue-Elise as she celebrated her major news.

While many know Alesha as a solo artist and talent show judge, she rose to fame in Mis-Teeq (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mis-Teeq star Sue-Elise Nash gets engaged

In an upload shared yesterday (August 18), Sue-Elise announced she is engaged to her partner Ryan St David Jones.

The pair, who share son Blu, posed in a happy family group chat as Sue-Elise showed off her stunning ring while holding a glass of bubbly.

While sharing a kiss in front of a dreamy backdrop at Bouddi National Park in Australia, where the couple reside, Ryan was captured getting down on one knee in front of their son and popping the big question.

“At sunrise we said YES to forever!!” the All I Want hitmaker wrote in her caption.

“Can’t wait for a lifetime of love, laughter and more adventures together.”

Alesha Dixon celebrates bandmate’s engagement

Following the news, Sue-Elise’s showbiz pals, including Alesha, rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations.

“Best phone call ever! Love you both so much! Congratulations my darling,” Alesha wrote.

“Big Big Congrats!!! Luv & Blessings to u and the fam,”Azuka Ononye, who Alesha shares two children with, added.

“You had me in tears on that video call. I love you so much and so proud of you both nice rock Mr.!!!!” Presenter Sarah Jane Crawford shared.

“Congrats to you guys,” Radio 1 DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams remarked.

