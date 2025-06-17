Inside Aggie MacKenzie’s feud with Kim Woodburn as she breaks silence on death of ‘tormented soul’

Aggie MacKenzie has paid tribute to Kim Woodburn following her death at the age of 83.

The ladies shot to fame as a cleaning double act on Channel 4’s How Clean Is Your House? back in 2003.

And, despite working together for the next six years, they were the first to admit that their relationship was strictly professional – and they were never friends outside work.

Aggie MacKenzie has paid tribute to her former TV co-star Kim Woodburn (Credit: Splash News)

Aggie MacKenzie pays tribute to Kim Woodburn

Earlier today, Aggie shared a statement on Kim’s passing, calling her TV co-star “an unforgettable woman”.

She shared: “Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace. We clashed often. Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength. She survived because she had to. I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman.”

What happened between Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie?

Back in 2019, Aggie MacKenzie revealed that she and Kim Woodburn hadn’t spoken to each other in 12 years following a falling out while performing in pantomime.

The pair fronted How Clean Is Your House? between 2003 and 2009, when the show was cancelled. However, Aggie said that the pair “did not speak” during the final two series of the show.

Kim previously said she wished Aggie well, but also acknowledged they were never friends, simply “a great double act”.

Aggie explained there was a lot of “friction” between herself and Kim, which resulted in quality TV. “I think we’re chalk and cheese,” she said in a previous appearance on GB News.

It had all come to a bitter end.

“Because of the friction there was between us, it created this energy and so we knew how to be in front of the camera. I mean, most of it was ad lib. We had an idea of the storyline, but we just kind of made it up as we went along.

“I think for her [Kim] it’s kind of normal to have conflict and I think that if things are calm and easy, I think she found that quite difficult. That’s not me, I like it easy peasy. There were lots of highs, and a few lows.”

Kim Woodburn shut down Aggie’s claims that she pushed her (Credit: Splash News)

Panto fallout

In 2019, Angie revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Kim in more than a decade. She shared details of a row backstage in 2007, and said they hadn’t spoken since.

She told The Sun: “We were doing panto in Brighton. I was so shocked and upset and angry. I lost my rag with her. I said: ‘You’ve really overstepped the mark now!’ She didn’t apologise and I thought, right, there’s a line drawn here!

“It had all come to a bitter end. We’ve never spoken since. Any fondness I might have had was overshadowed by the bad times.”

Aggie opened up more about what happened on the Jeremy Vine Show.

“We were in the wings and there was a cue for us to come on and Kim hadn’t heard it. So I tapped her on the shoulder to go forward. She went forward and we did our scene and then, as I was leaving, Kim pushed me really hard,” she alleged.

“I nearly fell over. You know when you’re pushed and you’re not expecting it, you get such a shock. Anyway, I just lost my rag, I was really angry. We never really spoke since. She couldn’t really cope with me and my presence actually,” Aggie added.

Aggie went to therapy

She then shared that she had therapy to process her relationship with Kim, who was last pictured at The Vivienne’s funeral earlier this year.

“I feel I’ve kind of processed all of that and I understand where she comes from. It doesn’t make me feel like forgiving her particularly, but I understand,” she said.

At the time, a statement from Kim was read out on the show. It said: “I have never said anything derogatory about Aggie and I’m not going to start now. I’m unclear where these false allegations have come from but I wish her all the luck in the world.”

