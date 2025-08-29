Adam Thomas’ 10-year-old son fractures his arm in ‘traumatic’ accident

Adam Thomas has revealed his son, Teddy, had a “traumatic” accident which resulted in him fracturing his arm.

Adam and his wife, Caroline, and their two children, Teddy and Elsie, headed for a caravan holiday with his older brother Ryan and his partner, Lucy, and their two kids, Roman and Lilah.

But when Ryan was having some “bonding time” with his nephew, he tried to get them to do something fun. However, it very quickly escalated and ended in a trip to A&E.

It was the ‘worst feeling’ for Adam (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Thomas was trying to ‘bond’ with Teddy

Speaking on the latest episode of their Thomas Brother’s podcast, Adam explained how Teddy ended up with a fractured arm. He had previously posted a photo of him in a cast, causing fans to get concerned.

Adam explained to listeners: “Ryan was taking Teddy out for the day to have a bit of bonding time. But the next minute I hear ‘shh’ and when I look out the window there’s a group of lads coming down the hill on scooters.”

And it seems this huge scooter race was actually created by Ryan, who didn’t realise how dangerous it could be.

Adam continued: “Ryan had basically gone around the camp, got all of these lads together to have a scooter race. Bear in mind, Teddy has never been on a scooter before in his life. There’s like 10 of them and all of the other kids are on amazing scooters. Then there’s Teddy on Elsie’s baby scooter.”

Ryan interrupted Adam to confirm it gives him “anxiety” when he thinks back to the day.

Ryan ‘gets anxiety’ thinking about it (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan ‘had nightmares’ after accident

Adam recalled what it was like to see the “sheer panic” on his son’s face coming down the hill.

He explained: “I just looked at him and could see the sheer panic. He was so distraught. You could see the fear in his yes. I looked at him and came running out. The next minute, his scooter was wobbling. I yelled over to Ryan. But then Teddy fell off. There was no worse feeling.”

Ryan agreed, and admitted that he felt really “frustrated” after the accident because he thought could have prevented it.

He told his brothers: “Teddy was white as a ghost. I don’t even like talking about it. I even had nightmares about it afterwards.

“The most frustrating thing is that I was right next to him when he did it. I always think about it in the middle of the night. If I had just grabbed him or got my body next to his, it wouldn’t have been as bad. It was just traumatic.”

Thankfully, Teddy managed to walk away with just a fractured arm, and was otherwise okay.

Adam’s other brother, Love Island star Scott Thomas lifted the mood by joking he’s now Teddy’s “favourite uncle”.

Read more: Adam Thomas ‘in shock’ as his ‘life completely changes’: ‘It’s time to rebuild’

What do you think about Adam Thomas son Teddy having a shock accident? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!