Adam Thomas sparks major backlash as he shares ‘apology’ statement: ‘Really not impressed’

Adam Thomas released a shock “apology” statement last night, revealing he quit the Thomas Brothers podcast. But this morning, he revealed the truth behind the statement.

Over the last lot of months, fans of Adam Thomas and his brothers have been thrilled to get little more insight to their life behind-the-scenes.

But last night (December 2) Adam Thomas shocked everyone by releasing a statement on Instagram announcing he was stepping away from the podcast. However, all was not as it seems.

Adam shocked everyone with his statement (Credit: YouTube)

Adam Thomas announced he ‘quit’ podcast

In the statement, Adam penned: “I am really sorry but I just wanted to be honest about my decision to leave the Thomas Bro’s podcast. It has not been an easy decision but I have to do what is right for me at this moment in time.

“I hope you all understand. And I am really sorry if I let anyone down.”

Adam continued: “Thank you in advance for all your support and understanding. I wish the boys well. Adam.”

Immediately, fans couldn’t work out if Adam was being serious or joking. But after a few hours of no other messages, everyone believed him. And some fans were even more concerned as it wasn’t long ago reports surfaced of Adam being embroiled in a feud on I’m A Celebrity All Stars.

Taking to the comments, fans expressed their concerns for the brothers. One penned: “Hope you are okay.”

Another added: “Nooo! This makes me so sad. But you have got to do what is best for you.”

“Wow. I don’t think it will be the same without all of you. I really hope you and your family are all okay though” a third penned.

Fans were worried the trio had fallen out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The truth ‘revealed’

However, this morning (December 3) fans of the family woke up to a video update, explaining what was going on.

The video began with Adam’s brothers, Scott and Ryan, standing together in the kitchen.

They said: “Just to clear up what is going on with the podcast. Obviously Adam put that message out last night, which we didn’t know he was going to do.

“This isn’t ideal. But we obviously have to respect his decision. It’s been hard. We love doing the podcast and we know you guys love the podcast. We are going to try to find a way to move forward.”

But as Scott was speaking, Adam appeared on-screen alongside his brothers. He laughed while he admitted: “Don’t worry guys. I am not going anywhere. You guys really thought I would be leaving this podcast. Not in a million years.”

Adam continued: “Firstly I would just like to apologise. But we had to get your attention somehow.”

The trio went on to announce the whole thing had been an elaborate prank to get people’s attention. And in reality, they wanted to announce that they were opening their podcast doors and letting one lucky fan join them on the sofa for an episode.

The podcast has been a hit with fans (Credit: YouTube)

Fans left ‘annoyed’ at the prank

However, while many fans were relieved to know the brother’s weren’t fighting, quite a lot of them were annoyed to have been lied to.

One fan commented: “Why would you do that?”

Another added: “Not funny!” while a third penned: “Won’t lie. I was absolutely gutted.”

An annoyed fan wrote: “This must be the only time I don’t think you guys are funny. [Bleep]ers.”

“Really not impressed with that prank” another commented.

However, other fans were relieved to see that Adam hadn’t fallen out with his Thomas brothers! Even This Morning star Josie Gibson fell for the prank, commenting: “I have been pulling my hair out!”

Another fan penned: “The relief I feel knowing Adam isn’t going anywhere. Best way to wake up, knowing my favourite podcast is staying how it should be.”

“I am so pleased. It wouldn’t have been the same without you! I did think it was a bit strange but respected your decision. I am so happy” another added.

Read more: Adam Thomas ‘in shock’ as his ‘life completely changes’: ‘It’s time to rebuild’

Did you believe Adam had quit the Thomas Brothers podcast? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!